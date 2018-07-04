For many Wyomingites, fireworks are inseparable from Independence Day celebrations.
But safety doesn’t have to go out the window, even as people and fuses alike get lit.
“Education is key when you do something like this because a lot of people are average consumers,” said Skyler Krehbiel, general manager of Wholesale Fireworks. “You never forget about the big things, but you forget about the small, minute details.”
In an effort to provide Albany County residents a safe place to set off fireworks — and to give Coloradans a legal place to do the same — Wholesale Fireworks is continuing its long-standing tradition of inviting the public to its 40-acre property on U.S. Highway 287.
“We’re inviting you out here to shoot out anything you have purchased from us at any time throughout the year,” Krehbiel said. “It’s just a very big stress reliever. That way, you’re not breaking any rules, you’re not doing anything you’re not supposed to.”
Families, campers and tents are all welcome on the property, with Wholesale Fireworks providing hot dogs and hamburgers, and live music is provided by country-bluegrass band Thunder and Rain.
“They’re an excellent, excellent band based out of Golden, Colorado,” Krehbiel said.
But the main draw is perhaps the safety preparations designed to ensure a fun and injury-free night for all.
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office and the Tie Siding Volunteer Fire Department will be on the scene and monitoring the 40 acres. Their presence and quick response time also help ensure any small grassfire — a distinct possibility given the dry climate — does not escalate into something worse.
“We’ve got a fire suppression tank ready and waiting for them, so we just want to make sure,” said Krehbiel, who added the grass was cut short to minimize the risk further. “The little details can be the most forgotten about, but they can be the most insurmountable issues.”
Coloradans are not the only ones forbidden from launching fireworks from their backyards. Fireworks are illegal within Laramie city limits, as well as land administered by the U.S. Forest Service, the state of Wyoming, Wyoming Game and Fish or U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services.
Laramie Police Department Lt. Gwen Smith recommended those wishing to set off fireworks make the trip out to Wholesale Firework’s property.
“Only shoot of fireworks in approved locations,” she said.
Smith added individuals should not hold fireworks that explode or go up into the air and follow a few basic guidelines for a safe Fourth of July.
“Keep small children and pets away and remember that pets don’t understand that it’s the Fourth of July and they can easily be scared or take off when fireworks are around,” Smith said. “So, people should be aware of that and make sure their animals are properly identified on a collar in the event that that happens.”
While alcohol is not forbidden at the Wholesale Fireworks event, it is meant to be a family-friendly night — and people should also be cautious when combining two potentially dangerous things, Krehbiel said.
“Typically, I don’t like to encourage alcohol and fireworks because I’ve seen injuries myself with stuff like that,” he said. “As long as you can drink in moderation and be responsible with the fireworks, then I’ve got no problem with it.”
While firework ordinance violations occur more frequently throughout Independence Day week, Smith said alcohol-related incidents do not.
“Historically, in Laramie, we don’t have any more alcohol-related incidents during the Fourth of July than any other times,” she said. “Because it’s on a Wednesday this year, I would guess we would have the same amount of alcohol calls as we would any Wednesday.”
