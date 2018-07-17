After the University of Wyoming’s Board of Trustees nixed a March proposal from administrators to freeze tuition rates for the 2018-2019 academic year, all parties seem unified in moving forward with another 4 percent tuition increase for the 2019-2020 school year.
The trustees have a standard policy of instituting 4 percent increases each year, but administrators floated the idea of a tuition freeze to boost enrollment earlier this year.
The proposal to move forward with another 4 percent increase for 2019-2020 came at the Board of Trustees’s meeting Thursday in Cody.
The trustees approved tuition rates for the 2018-2019 year in March, but the Thursday proposal follows a new plan to have tuition rates approved more than a year before they go into effect.
UW plans to take public comment on the 2019-2020 proposal in August before asking the trustees to approve a 4 percent increase in September.
In November, administrators plan to make a another proposal for 2020-2021 tuition rates.
After taking public comment on that proposal in January, administrators will ask the trustees for a final decision in March.
David Jewell, UW associate vice president for budgeting and fiscal planning, suggested one “deviation” from the standard 4 percent increase: Online tuition for out-of-state students needs to be lowered to be comparable to other schools.
“We are the highest among our market peers” for online tuition, he said.
The plan to stick with a 4 percent tuition increase for 2019-2020 comes despite a study by Huron Consulting Group, which indicated the university could recruit considerably more out-of-state students if tuition rates were lowered.
Administrators still want a long term plan to lower out-of-state tuition as a way to boost enrollment.
Associate Vice Provost for Enrollment Kyle Moore said Thursday “price is very much a significant factor in students’ decision of where they go for higher education.”
He said UW also suffers from a “lack of clarity in the market place outside of Wyoming” on how much out-of-state students will pay if they come to Laramie.
A credit hour currently costs $535 for out-of-state students, but the number of university-offered discounts students receive mean few prospective students will ever need to pay that much.
“The sticker price that they see is not the price they necessarily pay,” Moore said. “A right-pricing of our tuition and fees would give us access to a portion of the market we are not currently in.”
Moore said UW could avoid losing a lot of potential revenue by eliminating tuition waivers as it lowers the “sticker price” for out-of-state tuition.
Essentially, the university should “move away from the discount model and just be a straight-shooter in higher education.”
However, the university would probably need to have at least 300 more out-of-state students at any given time in order to off-set the lost revenue by lowering tuition to $400 per credit hour — the figure administrators expect would greatly increase their enrollment growth.
Moore said a lowering of out-of-state tuition would be an “investment.” Lowered revenues would be inevitable for a few years before enrollment increases.
Trustee Kermit Brown, who served as Wyoming Speaker of the House, expressed concern Wyoming legislators are strongly opposed to subsidizing out-of-state students. If administrators aren’t able to prove a decrease in price of out-of-state students would be revenue-neutral, he said “we’re going to have some tough sledding” in the Legislature.
Out-of-state students make up about 35 percent of UW’s enrollment. By the end of the university’s five-year strategic plan that was approved in 2017, administrators hope to have an enrollment of 13,500 students, up from the current total of 12,397 students. President Laurie Nichols said she expects most of that growth to come from out-of-state students, but added the university’s enrollment should always be at least 50 percent in-state students “simply because we are a public land-grant university.”
Jewell said having more out-of-state students than in-state would ultimately threaten the block-grant UW receives from the Legislature.
