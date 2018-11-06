Jessica Rae Stalder, Brian Harrington, Paul Weaver and Erin O’Doherty are Laramie’s newly elected City Council members. Bryan Shuster also won his re-election bid for Ward 3.
The four-year seat available in Ward 1 went to Stalder, who secured the win with 1,563 votes.
“I’m just absolutely humbled by everyone that supported me, the voters and also everyone in my tribe,” Stalder said. “I’m ready to get to work.”
Laramie Mayor Andi Summerville lost her reelection by 167 votes, receiving 1,396 total.
The available two-year term in Ward 1 saw candidate Brian Harrington the winner with 1,664 of the votes. His opponent Victor Bershinsky lost with 1,323 votes.
In Ward 3, two seats were available. Candidates Erin O’Doherty and Bryan Shuster won with 2,028 and 1,647 votes respectively.
“I’m grateful that people have confidence in me,” O’Doherty said. “I’m grateful that people voted in city council races because a lot of people leave that blank, and it’s important because the city affects our lives every day.”
The other Ward 3 candidate, Karl McCraken received 1,117 votes, and although Christina Maki dropped out of the race, she received 827 votes.
Paul Weaver ran uncontested for Ward 2 and received 2,624 votes.
