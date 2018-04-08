Twelve-year-old Eli Duhring shifted forward on his skateboard Thursday, dropping into the LaBonte Skate Park bowl with practiced ease.
Slightly bending his knees, he glided over an oblong concrete feature, affectionately dubbed a twinkie for its uncanny resemblance to a giant snack cake.
On the backside of the twinkie, Duhring leaned into the decline to gain momentum as he aimed his board at a ramp.
With one foot planted on the ground and the other rolling his custom-painted skateboard back and forth, Griff Milner, 20, watched quietly from Duhring’s start point. Next to Milner, Zach Zaiger, 22, cupped a hand around half his mouth and shouted encouragement.
Duhring sprang from the top of the ramp and sailed over a hubba, a knee-height concrete feature resembling a narrow slide.
A moment of silence whipped through the skate park as all eyes turned to Duhring mid-air.
Landing with a sharp thud, Duhring kept his board beneath him and skated away slowly as if the trick was already boring.
Zaiger, Milner and a handful of other skaters whooped and hollered at Duhring’s success, having watched him struggle to make the landing several times before.
“That was awesome, dude,” Zaiger said, high-fiving Duhring. “Good job.”
Among the oldest in the group, Josh Kaffer, 38, congratulated Durhing and watched Milner push off into the bowl.
“(Duhring) is kind of like our mascot, or whatever,” Kaffer said. “He’s a cool kid.”
Winter sport?
Heavy, dark clouds haunted the northern horizon and a chill breeze swayed the pine trees lining the skate park, but the skaters remained undeterred.
“We skate here through the winter,” Kaffer said, his quiet voice nearly lost in the wind. “When it snows, we’ll get on a group text and set up a time to come out and shovel.”
William Bennett Sizer, 21, said the park typically takes no less than 45 minutes to clear, then the skaters wait for the sun to dry out the concrete.
“It’s never too cold to skate,” Bennett Sizer said. “I’ve skated out here in 20 (degrees) below (zero).”
After moving to Laramie from Nashville, Tennessee, to attend the University of Wyoming, it took time to adjust to skating outdoors, he said.
“In Nashville, (Tennessee), we have an indoor skate park, so we can skate whenever,” Bennett Sizer said. “But this park is amazing. I wouldn’t trade the Laramie skate scene for anything.”
Originally from South Carolina, Zaiger said he quickly acclimated to Laramie’s winters and discovered new challenges in skating through a snow season.
“It’s cold, but it’s a lot of fun,” he explained. “Everyone here is always in such a positive mood. We’re always trying to push each other to do better tricks. But your toes do get numb after a while, so maybe you’ll do a lap around the bowl to warm up.”
Metal scraped against metal as Bennett Sizer popped up to the bowl lip and switched from a 50-50 grind to a tail slide.
“Dressing in layers is key,” Kaffer added. “You can overheat if you’re skating in just a big jacket and a T-shirt, because you’ll freeze if you take the jacket off.”
Bennett Sizer finished his trick, landing on the edge of the bowl, and Kaffer stepped up from the queue and sped down into the park.
Community
Most of the skaters at the park haphazardly lined up on the west side of the main bowl, taking turns attempting tricks.
They knew each other, and the queue was an unspoken formality. But when two young kids rode in on BMX-style bikes, the skaters made sure to give them an equal share of the bowl time.
The setting sun peeked through a blanket of gray as Zaiger burst into the air from the top of a ramp, his board spinning between his feet.
Landing with his head forward to keep from toppling over, Zaiger’s empty skate board shot across the concrete with its wheels aimed skyward.
“That’s a tre flip, or would’ve been had I landed it,” he said, punctuating his mistake with a hearty laugh.
Milner tipped back his coffee cup, emptying the warm contents into his gullet.
“I’m from Sheridan,” he said. “We have a skate park, but they lock it up in the winter time.”
Skaters in Sheridan aren’t as involved in local government as Laramie, and he said their park suffers from the lack of a concerted voice.
“It helps having a large younger crowd (in Laramie) — with the university here,” Milner said. “Laramie’s skate community is really active with the (Laramie City Council). It’s empowering to have a voice in the community. It enables more people to enjoy the park.”
Rain, snow, sleet or shine, Kaffer said skate boarding is about bringing people together to enjoy the outdoors.
“The community comes together to clean out the park after a snow storm, and that’s one of the things that makes this so great,” Kaffer said. “A lot of these guys live and breathe skateboarding, and this is their family.”
