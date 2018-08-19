Waves of heat rolled off the black asphalt as I breathed in gasoline fumes and absentmindedly scratched the lump of mosquito bites that had become my hand.
The gas station awning provided brief respite from the 92-degree heat but did little to staunch the rampant humidity.
Gas spilled onto the flat black fuel tank of my motorcycle, mixing with droplets of sweat pouring from my brow.
Looking around at the motley crew of black-clad riders I’d linked up with in Virginia, I wondered what I was doing here and why I thought it was a good idea.
Our lead rider and navigator, Mo Michaely, circled his finger around his head and fired up his 2013 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob.
With full-face helmets and roaring bikes, spoken words were nearly useless.
So, we communicated primarily with hand signals or by revving our engines.
Regardless of whether we were ready, the 10-bike caravan was itching to move on, and while no rider would be left behind, stalling the pack would warrant a ration of verbal hazing once we made camp.
It was day two of a five-day tour around the Blue Ridge Mountains, which would eventually take our group through five states — Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware.
Two of the riders were brothers I’d met as teenagers. After meeting again some years ago, we discovered a shared love for motorcycles, outlaw culture and hanging out in the woods.
Throughout the years, we’ve ridden several hundred miles across the high plains together, but when they moved to the East Coast, we were relegated to sharing road adventures on social media and making half-hearted plans to meet up for a long ride.
Two months ago, the brothers — Paul and Matt Waggener — invited me out for a trip through the Appalachia.
“We got you a bike,” Paul said. “All you gotta do is get here, and we’re solid.”
Borrowed wheels
Turning over the engine of my loaner bike, a Yamaha V-Star 1100, I watched some of the riders visibly sigh and smiled to myself.
The motorcycle was likely built in the late ’90s, but little remained of the original machine. Years of tinkering and stripping left not much more than two wheels, an engine, a seat and a gas tank.
The man who agreed to let me borrow it looked like a scruffy cowboy — the East Coast version, complete with a black leather, gambler-style hat, which had its brim folded up on the sides — and introduced himself only as “Songdog.”
Apparently, Songdog’s hearing was on the fritz, because he’d ripped the baffles out of the exhaust pipes. Every time I started the bike or revved the engine, a guttural roar echoed from the pipes, scaring critters for miles around.
After two days of riding, the rest of the group bought earplugs and mumbled quietly about the obnoxious beast.
Both the Yamaha’s fenders were also missing in action, and it came with no sissy bar or saddle bags. I was able to tie my bedroll onto the beach-cruiser handlebars, but the rest of my gear was spread throughout the other bikes, strapped down wherever room could be made.
As a Harley owner, I was a little disappointed at first to be shackled to a Yamaha while riding in a pack of Harleys. But as nearly every Harley broke down at some point in the trip, I grew fond of my seemingly indestructible V-Star.
Despite the rich smell of running the bike too lean, the gas mileage was alright. No matter how hard I pushed the Yamaha around corners, up hills and through the heat, it always had more to give.
Of course, with so few pieces left on the machine, nothing was left to break that wouldn’t put me out of the race altogether.
Wretched excess
If you can get past the insects, humidity and days-long rainstorms, Appalachia is a beautiful country.
I wish I would have had the opportunity to see it, or at least, enjoy the view.
The Waggeners and their friends were a long way from the drug-crazed hooligans of Hunter S. Thompson’s “Hells Angels.” But they weren’t any closer to the typical motorcyclists of today — jovial, big-bellied bikers sporting long, gray beards, who spend their weekends polishing pristine paint jobs and reminiscing about when Sturgis was good.
To the contrary, the group was a ragtag band of men and women, most in their 30s, riding flat-black bikes, wearing black clothes and turning heads at every gas station they pulled into.
And we pulled into a lot.
By day three, I was of the opinion we were actually touring the gas stations of Appalachia, rather than the countryside.
“For me, I’m at my happiest around 70-90 mph,” Matt Waggener explained at a Sheetz gas station outside Funkstown, Maryland. “I don’t really care where we’re going. I just want to ride, and I don’t want to stop until I can’t ride anymore.”
Taking mostly back roads, we rode about 200 miles a day, which is not far. But the scenic route was full of curves, bad pavement and farm traffic, making the miles drag on in the mid-day heat.
The group didn’t stop to enjoy the sweeping mountain vistas, buy trinkets at tourist traps or enjoy a lazy picnic in the lush green pastures.
Instead, they rode to wretched excess with little care for their machines, their health or the scenery they’d travelled so far to see.
Graffiti Highway
Of the states we passed through, Pennsylvania was my favorite.
We reached the Quaker State on the second night and met up with Zack Meade, an artist who’d heard about the trip through social media and offered his farm as a camping spot for the night.
“My grandparents bought the property in the 1930s,” said Meade, a 33-year-old with a walrus mustache and black-rimmed, bottle-cap glasses. “My dad became ill a few years ago, so my brothers and I all came back together and decided this is where we’re going to keep our groups growing.”
Meade said he met the Waggeners online and wanted to talk art and inspiration with them, so he offered the group a place to stay in exchange for a fireside conversation.
The next morning, we said our farewells to Meade and his family, making a beeline for Centralia, Pennsylvania.
Popularized by the movie and video game “Silent Hill,” Centralia is little more than an abandoned series of roads and cemeteries.
A coal-mine fire caused the state to evacuate the area by 1990 and condemn the town. Toxic gas and smoke still rise from the smoldering coal mines that tunnel beneath the area, inspiring the video game’s eerie fog and detached appearance.
While we didn’t see the smoke, the group managed to get their bikes over the numerous berm-blocked entrances to a stretch of road now known as “Graffiti Highway.”
Several tourists walked the stretch of pavement admiring the spray-paint coated road, but my friends wanted to do more than observe.
Michaely and a Pennsylvania native named “Trux” drag raced their bikes down the highway as Matt and Paul Waggener inspected the brakes on Angel Suarez’s 2016 Indian Scout.
Hours passed as tourists stopped to chat with the haggard bunch, admiring their bikes and occasionally asking for a ride, which some of the group were more than happy to oblige.
A massive storm heading towards our location scattered plans to camp next to the strange highway, and we rode out with heavy, gray clouds and thunder nipping at our heels.
Outrunning the storm
We’d finally put some distance between us and the storm by nightfall, so the group decided to stay at a motel just inside the Maryland state line, rather than seek out a suitable campground.
After a round of much-needed showers, we rode out to grab a bite to eat.
It was dark, but we weren’t riding far, and mostly in town.
At the intersection of Newark Avenue and Walnut Lane in Elkton, Maryland, a car plowed into Michaely and his Fat Bob at 60 mph.
Our turning lane was opposite a truck in a turning lane.
Michealy, as always, was at the front of the pack.
From my viewpoint in the back, I could see a car coming, but the truck blocked Michaely’s view.
The light was green.
No other traffic had passed through the intersection.
He popped his bike into first and throttled into the turn.
No one followed.
We all saw the car.
We screamed, revved our engines and honked our horns.
It was too late.
When I close my eyes, I still see his body falling through the night sky like a limp toy discarded by uninterested child.
I can still hear the sound of metal being dragged across asphalt.
Virginia Beach
A dour mood hovered over the Christiana Hospital waiting room in Newark, Delaware, about 10 miles from the crash site.
The women in our group called Michaely’s girlfriend and family as the men either hid their fear with a thin veil of crude humor or sat silently revisiting the scene over and over.
An hour later, the Waggeners were called up to Michaely’s room. The remaining riders fell silent when they returned.
“He’s going to be fine,” Paul Waggener said. “That lucky son of a bitch made out with a broken leg and some road rash.”
A collective sigh was released. With the mood lightened, the riders started sharing stories about their own wrecks, often at the hands of unobservant drivers; although, a few stories were about reckless antics taken too far.
After ensuring Michaely was as good as he could be, we mounted our motorcycles and rode into the night.
We had to.
We needed to regain our belief we were invincible.
Motorcycles can smell fear, and cautiousness can be just as dangerous on a bike as brashness.
In Centralia, Michaely made the case to head for Virginia Beach next. The other riders shot him down several times. Their reasons varied from distance to machismo. No matter the reasons, the group was unanimously against the idea.
The next morning, no one discussed destinations.
We hopped on the highway, opened our throttles and pointed our bikes at Virginia Beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.