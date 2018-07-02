Quiet morning light flickered across Lake Meeboer’s ruffled waters as a small bird chirped a pleasant melody from atop the reeds.
“That’s a yellow-headed black bird,” said Will Laegreid, a member of Laramie Valley Trout Unlimited and experienced fly fisherman. “When they show up in the spring, you know it’s time to fish.”
I was introduced to fly-fishing on the North Platte River a few years back and have enjoyed the sport since. Perhaps my favorite thing about fly-fishing is it’s built around the idea of throwing the fish back, because despite my wife’s insistence I eat healthier white meats, I despise the taste of fish (my perch from ice fishing are still sitting untouched in the freezer).
All of my experience with fly-fishing revolved around dry flies and creeks or rivers. I tried dry fly-fishing a lake once. The fish thought it was a riot.
With Laegreid at my side, however, I thought I might once and for all crack the mysteries of nymph fishing, or wet fly-fishing.
“It’s a lot like lure fishing,” Laegreid said with a reassuring tone. “I’m sure you’ll do fine.”
I didn’t have the heart to tell him I’d never lure fished either.
Nymphs
We woke up before the sun to head west for the plains lakes just outside of town and spent the early hours pulling on our waders.
Aside from a couple campers, who like all decent human beings were likely still sleeping at this hour, we had the lake to ourselves — that is if you don’t count the hordes of mosquitoes.
While many perfume companies claim to have perfected an outdoorsy musk scent, I’ve never found one that quite came close to the mixture of SPF 50 sunscreen coated in a light hint of DEET.
After slathering ourselves with all the chemicals we could muster, we tromped through the marshy banks to an area Laegreid said might be good fish habitat.
Little rings blooming on the water’s surface indicated the area was ripe with hungry fish.
“Here, use one of these,” Laegreid said, passing me a minuscule hook wrapped in green thread, gold wire and topped with a white bead. “This is a snow cone. It’s meant to represent the chironomid pupae that live in these lakes. Fish will feed real heavy on them.”
Nearly all fishing flies are designed to look like insects in various stages of their lives. My dry flies are often bushy things that look like a winged insect might when it lands on the water. Nymphs on the other hand replicate the earlier stages of a bug’s life and are designed to sink.
When a fish hits a dry fly, it’s a heart-pounding spectacle. With nymphs, all the action happens under the water away from predatory eyes, so Laegreid passed me a strike indicator, which is fly fishing lingo for bobber.
Conservation
By 7 a.m., we were in the water and casting our snow cones out into the blue.
I have a feeling those fish preferred ice cream, because despite rising all around us, we didn’t get a single bite. The mosquitoes, however, made sure we got plenty bit.
One of the reasons Laegreid chose Meeboer was Laramie Valley Trout Unlimited recently worked with Wyoming Game and Fish to install an aeration system.
Because the lake is shallow, fish often die off in the winter because of a lack of oxygen. The aeration system injects pockets of air into the bottom of the lake and as bubbles rise, ice is prevented from forming on top of the lake and wind action generates oxygen.
Trout Unlimited donated $35,000 for the system, which Game and Fish installed in 2013, Laegreid said.
“For me, the fishing is one thing,” he explained. “But I like the places where trout live. Trout Unlimited is first and foremost a conservation organization.”
With about 300,000 members and more than 400 chapters, Trout Unlimited strives to ensure robust populations of native and wild cold-water fish thrive within their North American range, according to information provided by the organization.
The Laramie Valley chapter is home to about 100 members and focuses on promoting and supporting local and regional conservation projects, Laegreid said.
“Trout fishing in general sort of immerses you — sometimes literally — in the resource you’re trying to save,” he said. “I think that’s what attracts most people to the organization. We just like being out there.”
Skunked
By 8 a.m., the heat was hiking into the 70s and people were climbing out of their campers as vehicles flooded the boat ramp.
We moved to a cove near the road after trying a few more nymph patterns to no avail. By this time, I was convinced the fish were trying some new fad diet and was about to ask Laegreid if he brought any gluten-free flies.
“These are the kind of days that keep fishing interesting,” Laegreid opined, sensing my restlessness. “They’re out there. They’re eating. But you can’t figure out what they’re biting on.”
Born into the “give me instant gratification or give me death” generation, I am impatient on the best of days, and my attention span can be measured with a micrometer.
With the heat came the wind, and soon I was spending more time untying knots, searching for lost flies and swatting mosquitoes than I was trying to catch fish.
“I’ve decorated this bank with more rigs than I care to count,” Laegreid confided. “I’ve been fishing trout for 50 years. One day, I’ll get good at it.”
The old angler had already caught three trout, which for me would be an exemplary haul, but for him, it was a slow day.
He passed me the new chironomid pattern he’d caught the fish with, and I gave it a few casts. After another half-hour with not so much as a nibble, I packed in my gear, and we called it quits.
Skunked I may have been, but Laegreid’s sage words and a morning spent listening to bird song beneath the open sky were more than enough to salvage the day.
“Ah well, they’ll keep till next time,” Laegreid said, adding with a far-away gaze, “I’ve never had a bad day out here — plenty where I didn’t catch fish, but never a bad day.”
