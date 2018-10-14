Virulent gray clouds boiled over Medicine Bow Peak on Friday, concealing the highest arches of the stone spine.
Parked just off the Snowy Range Scenic Byway, gusts of wind rocked my truck and kicked clouds of fresh snow into swirling patterns.
“Growing up in New England, I’ve often read stories about hikers getting lost in weather like this,” Laramie Boomerang Photographer and fellow adventurer Shannon Broderick mused, pulling her knit cap tightly down to cover her ears. “They usually die.”
I watched the clouds wrap around the trail we’d plan to hike and wondered how far we’d have to hike through the weather to reach the peak.
“I know,” I replied flatly. “Those stories were usually written about Wyoming.”
More than a week prior, I was searching for a new experience to check off for the First Time for Everything catalogue when I realized the fall colors would make for an excellent hike.
While there were several trails throughout the Laramie Valley I’d never trekked, I wanted to do something grand before winter restricted access to the Snowy Range.
Without checking the forecast, I tossed out the idea of hiking to the top of Medicine Bow Peak.
The pitch was well received, especially with Broderick, who’d been angling for a fall-themed photo shoot.
A few days later, a storm front rolled in. Snow covered the peaks and valley alike.
Once I set my mind on a story, not even a 300-pound bovine kicking me in the teeth can change my mind. So, I blew off the storm as an early fall abnormality and told myself it would pass long before our ascension.
Broderick, who’s long accompanied me on these often-ill-conceived journeys, shook her head at my lack of foresight and chided me for not checking the weather.
“It’s Wyoming,” I quipped. “What good is a weather forecast more than a day out?”
However, on Monday, I pulled up the five-day preview. Sunshine and moderately warm temperatures were slated for Friday, and our trip was scheduled.
A Wyoming thing
We were not alone on the dirt-road pull off for Sugarloaf Campground. Two trucks were parked in front of the railing that barred entry to the area.
As we considered our options, a third pulled in behind us.
“It’s a very Wyoming thing, I think,” Broderick said. “I don’t know anywhere else people see a blizzard and decide it’s a good day for a hike.”
Laughing, I had to agree. Born and raised on the High Plains, I’d often contemplated the hardy nature of Wyoming residents, but I rarely stopped to think about the foolish antics we sometimes engaged for entertainment.
“We’ll have to hike about a mile in before we can start the trail,” Broderick said. “Are you sure you still want to hike to the peak?”
I did not.
In truth, I wasn’t convinced I wanted to get out of the truck. Silently, I rubbed my chin, running my fingers over a familiar scar and considering a story about the wisdom of turning back when faced with unfavorable conditions on unfamiliar terrain.
I’d hiked before, sure. And I could climb most the rocks in Vedauwoo blindfolded.
But, I’ve never scaled a mountain, much less in a snow storm.
“We’ve got the snowshoes,” I said after several quiet moments. “I think we should at least give the area a hike.”
That’s all Broderick needed to hear. She bailed out of the truck, bracing the door against the wind and turning her back to the whipping snow.
She had her gear ready and walked around to my side of the truck before I’d finally resigned myself to the task and stepped out into the mountain air.
I’d packed food and water for both of us, a first aid kit, hand warmers and myriad other bits and bobs I thought might be useful on a day hike. Pulling on my extra layers, balaclava and cap, I realized I had not packed toilet paper — a mistake I’d regret for the rest of the morning.
A walk through the park
Before we’d set out, I visited Basecamp, 222 S. Second St., at Broderick’s suggestion.
While I was entirely convinced long johns, work boots and a quick check of the National Weather Service was sufficient preparation for the journey, Broderick was less confident in my off-the-cuff approach.
She was right.
Basecamp owner Rebecca Walsh informed me she’d not heard from anyone attempting the climb during the weeklong storm, and when she listened to what I planned, Walsh quickly outfitted us with snowshoes, hiking poles and traction cleats.
“You’ll want to dress in layers and avoid cotton,” Walsh said. “Also, you might take along a thermos with coffee or soup, so you can warm up after making the climb.”
Without gear from Basecamp, we might not have left the truck. I did not admit this to Broderick. Sage as she is, Broderick has the tendency to remind me of my foolishness for months after the story is published.
At the base of the mountain, Broderick and I headed down the dirt road toward Libby Lake.
The road was partially covered in drifting snow, but not enough to warrant snowshoes quite yet.
We passed the owners of the other vehicles, one lone hiker and a couple with a dog. The couple smiled and greeted us as if we were walking through the park on a beautiful fall day.
Bracing myself against another gust of wind, I pet their black labrador and smiled, recalling Broderick’s previous comments about the bold nature of Wyoming residents.
A quarter-mile or so up the road, I saw a squat building set against a gravel hill with a black PVC pipe protruding from the roof and uttered a silent prayer of thanks.
“There’s your bathroom,” Broderick said, pointing.
With the snow getting deeper and the path ahead leading away from the road, she stopped to pull on her snowshoes, and I made a beeline for the bathrooms.
There are few sanctuaries in this world as welcoming as indoor plumbing in the middle of the wilderness, or atop a mountain.
And, there are few greater defeats than finding the door to said sanctuary is locked for the season.
Clear Skies
Walking through freshly fallen snow in snowshoes feels much like how I imagine trudging through hillocks of powdered sugar with pancakes strapped to your feet would.
The snow was not packed enough to support my weight, but too deep to ford with nothing more than boots.
It struck me that rather than hiking, we were more likely waddling around the serene majesty of Libby Lake.
I’ve never snowshoed before, and although enjoyable, it took me longer than I’d like to admit to learn that one cannot walk backwards in the contraptions. Luckily, the soft powder broke my falls.
By 9 a.m., the wind died down and the shining sun warmed our backs as we worked around the lake, pausing occasionally to gaze up at the still cloudy peaks.
Wyoming is a vastly empty landscape, who’s beauty can rarely be described without conjuring feelings of loneliness. At the base of Sugarloaf Mountain, I stared up at the wall of stone and felt the awe of having discovered something no one else had ever seen.
Also, I found another restroom. It, too, was locked.
With angry clouds promising peril and possible death still swirling the uppermost parts of our trail to the top, Broderick and I decided it would be best to turn back and call it a hiking trip.
Better to live and tell the tale, than become the next day’s headline.
Despite the mild sense of defeat, our journey was a memorable outing and valuable lesson in properly preparing for bathroom breaks.
We returned to the truck in high spirits and Broderick did her best not to say “I told you so.”
Packing up, I saw a smile crease her wind-burned face.
“What?” I asked.
She pointed high behind me.
I turned and frowned.
Medicine Bow Peak was clear and brilliant against a bright blue sky — not a single cloud in sight.
“There’s always next year,” I sighed, starting the engine and warming my hands over the air vent.
