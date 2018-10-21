A man who recently moved to Buford from Washington, D.C., is trying to unseat Albany County Fire District No. 1 chairman Art Sigel over the district’s plan to build a new $1 million fire station south of Laramie.
Sigel defended the plans of his three-member board Thursday at the last of the forums held by the Laramie League of Women’s Voters at the Albany County Public Library.
Sigel is the only member of the district’s board up for re-election in November.
At the Thursday forum, candidate James Lee distributed a flyer alleging Sigel is “refusing to accept input from the existing departments and their chiefs” on the central station issue.
Lee claimed Sigel had a “autocratic leadership style” that is “undermining the capabilities and morale of the other departments.”
During Thursday’s forum, Lee began his remarks with politeness, thanking Sigel for serving in a “very difficult volunteer position.”
The tone then quickly reverted to pointed criticism Lee included in his flyer.
Sigel said Lee has either “been very badly advised or is engaging in a distortion.”
The bulk of the disagreement between district board members and some fire chiefs surrounds the board’s focus on the central district.
The central district’s population is growing at 7 percent each year, and Sigel said the area south of Laramie is “totally under-served and has been for years.”
Some fire chiefs, however, would like the district’s resources to remain focused on more rural districts.
“There are elements among the chiefs that are simply regressive and we’ve trying to move beyond the ways that we’ve done it for years,” Sigel said.
Half the district’s revenue comes from the central district and hesaid “these outlying areas have been subsidized by the central area for years.”
Since the central district was first formed in early 2017, the station has been housed in a rented property north of town.
Sigel said the board feels it was important to find a new location south of town, to be able to quickly respond to fires where the bulk of new developments are happening. Sigel said the new station should cost tax-payers no more than $250,000, with the majority of funding coming from the state’s Mineral Royalty Grants.
Lee said he supports of building a new station, but doesn’t want to built at the same scale the board currently plans.
The district operates with a base budget of about $500,000. In recent years, the proliferation of local fires has led to federal reimbursements of more than $1,000,000 each year.
Lee said he’d prefer to spend less on a central station, instead keeping more cash-on-hand to pay volunteer firefighters immediately after they work on federal fires.
“They ought to be paid out of budget immediately,” he said.
Sigel said the district does attempt to pay firefighters “as fast as we can.”
“Nowhere else in the state do they get paid until there are federal reimbursements,” he said. “Volunteer fire departments are a tradition all across our country. It’s well understood that there may be years that we can’t pay them 100 percent until we get funding from the federal government.”
County-wide races not involving the Albany County Commission rarely are this contentious.
Sigel previously told the Laramie Boomerang this election is a pivotal moment for the district.
“It isn’t just a matter of personalities or ambition,” he said “There’s some substance to this race and this election. … It’s a fundamental question: Does the district serve all the people within the district, or just the traditional departments in the outlying areas?”
One of the challenges of fire suppression in Albany County, Sigel said, is the limited number of properties that provide easy access to key highways and, in turn, provide faster response times.
Albany County Fire District No. 1’s board approved a plan Sept. 18 to buy a 1.6-acre property south of Laramie where the new fire station for the district’s central department will be built.
The board approved a plan to spend $146,500 to buy the property, which lies on the northwest corner of Fort Sanders Road and Highway U.S. 287, immediately south of New Life Church.
Sigel said the new station should lower homeowner insurance rates by about 20 percent.
“Of course, that comes after we build the station and get an insurance industry audit,” he said.
The district originally hoped to submit an application for construction funding in September to the State Lands and Investments Board.
Under the Mineral Royal Grant program, the district could put up a 25 percent match and have the state fund the bulk of the new fire hall construction.
Because the district needs more time to finalize the grant application, the district will now need to wait until February for the next grant cycle.
Only residents of the district will be able to vote in the district’s race. The candidates have erroneously been placed on ballots that voters in Laramie precincts will cast. However, votes in the district’s race by Laramie voters will not be tallied.
