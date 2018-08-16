Fire restrictions on private property in Albany County were lifted Thursday. The restrictions were enacted in early July, when crews were overwhelmed by several human-caused fires in Medicine Bow National Forest.
Albany County Fire Warden Chad Dinges said reduced fuel-moisture content, along with a high “availability of resources,” led to the decision to lift the fire ban.
In recent weeks, Albany County has had “essentially no problems with fires,” Dinges said. If a fire were to start in the county, Dinges said there are now plenty of available fire personnel ready to quickly contain it.
This morning, the U.S. Forest Service also lifted the fire restrictions for the Snowy Range, but will keep restrictions in place for the Sierra Madre Range in Carbon County.
“Things are much drier in the Sierra Madre Range,” Medicine Bow National Forest spokesman Aaron Voos said.
No fire restrictions have been in place at the national forest lands at Pole Mountain and Laramie Peak.
The Bureau of Land Management also rescinded its fire restrictions Wednesday for Albany County, noting a reduced fire danger “due to cooling temperatures and increased moisture in the area.”
The county’s fire ban included both agricultural controlled burns and the use of fireworks.
Campfires smaller than 6 feet in diameter, certain torches and enclosed grills were also banned. Under the restrictions, ATVs and motorcycles were required to have approved spark arrestors.
The county’s fire restrictions were imposed July 5 during a week that began with two human-caused fires that drew resources away from the Badger Creek Fire.
