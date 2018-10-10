Felony charges against 20-year old Tessa Bean of Laramie were dismissed without prejudice by District Court Judge Tori Kricken on Sept. 24 after a motion to dismiss the charges was filed by the state Sept. 21. Bean was charged with felony accessory to attempted murder after her boyfriend, Jake Gillen, 22, of no known address, allegedly stabbed Terrence Gadlin, 30, of Laramie, in June.
Dismissing the felony without prejudice allows the prosecution to bring another suit should new evidence arise or the defendant does not follow the terms of a settlement. Details on why Bean’s felony charge has been dismissed have not yet been released.
Gadlin had multiple lacerations and puncture wounds on his body — especially the chest, neck and head — and underwent open heart surgery at the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado. Injuries to vital areas of the body suggested to investigators the stab wounds were meant to inflict "maximum injury" and they also noted a defensive wound on the victim's wrist.
After seeing news reports about the stabbing, a Cheyenne resident contacted the authorities to report her cousin, Gillen. Law enforcement said the confidential source explained to them that Bean and Gillen had showed up at her residence and told her a “big guy” in Laramie had “attacked” Bean and a fight ensued between Gillen and Gadlin. Gillen told the source that he had killed the “big guy.”
After dropping off Gillen and Bean at a Motel 6 in Cheyenne, the source saw the reports from Laramie and learned Laramie Police Department was seeking information about the incident. Speaking with investigators, the source said she heard Gillen had gone to his uncle’s residence in Laramie.
The uncle told law enforcement Gillen and Bean were staying in a trailer at Breazeale’s Trailer Court at 2458 N. Ninth St. in Laramie. The uncle also noted Gillen came to the residence around 7 a.m. on the morning of the stabbing, and although he didn’t answer the door, the uncle reported Gillen and Bean departed “hastily.”
Officers went to the Ninth Street trailer court and located a unit matching the uncle's description. Upon approaching the front door, officers observed a light on inside and a large quantity of what appeared to be blood drops. The suspected blood trail led to the stairs and the front door, where officers observed what they believed could be a blood smear. Suspected blood spatter on a curtain the kitchen window was also observed by investigators. More blood was found in various locations inside the residence, with the highest concentration in the kitchen.
In June, a $75,000 cash bond was set for both Gillen and Bean. Gillen could face 20 years in prison. Since Bean’s charges have been dismissed, any payment towards her bond will be released to the individual who posted said bond.
