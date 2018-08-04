An alleged murderer arrived in the Albany County Detention Center on Friday after a decade and a half on the run.
Fidel Ruiz Serrano, who was an undocumented immigrant living in Laramie more than 10 years ago, has been suspected of first degree murder since 2003.
Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent said she was notified in 2016 by the U.S. Marshal’s Office and the FBI that the agencies had information about Serrano’s location. She started the extradition process the same year, which involved the assistance of the Laramie Police Department, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the FBI and the U.S. Marshal’s Office.
In 2003, Serrano was suspected of murdering another undocumented immigrant at the Rocky Mountain Forest Products furniture factory in Laramie on May 12. According to court documents, witnesses saw Serrano pull into the parking lot around noon while the victim was eating lunch in his car.
According to witnesses, Serrano got out of his car carrying a SKS rifle while the victim got out of his vehicle with a handgun. The defendant shot the victim twice in his chest and fled the scene. When Laramie police arrived, the victim was found on the ground and was later declared dead at Ivinson Memorial Hospital.
At the scene of the crime, officers found a cleaning rod for a rifle and multiple shell casings. According to the affidavit, a search warrant on Serrano’s residence found a SKS risfle under his bed. Forensic testing showed the cleaning rod and shell casings found at the scene matched the rifle found in Serrano’s residence.
According to court documents, the investigator received information Serrano and the victim had been seen at a dance the night before where they had been in a fight. Another witness told him the two had previously been co-workers at the furniture factory.
Richard Bohling, the Albany County prosecuting attorney at the time, filed the original murder charge. Serrano was suspected to have fled to Colorado, then to Mexico and was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution in 2004. He was then put on the FBI’s Most Wanted List for homicide.
Serrano is currently in the Albany County Detention Center awaiting trial without bond.
