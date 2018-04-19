A presentation about how forests are recovering after a wildfire was hosted April 12 at the University of Wyoming. At the presentation, one of the researchers shared how she came to the conclusion climate change in areas affected by wildfires is keeping more forest from recovering to where they were before the blaze.
In the study, researchers looked at changes throughout time and several types of forests to determine if trees coming into an area after a wildfire, called forest regeneration, were creating similar forest characteristics before fires.
Assistant professor Camille Stevens-Rumann said after studying a variety of forests, she found throughout time, forest regeneration has an increasing failure rate, where no new trees are present in burn areas. What she found was the climate in areas that had a fire after 2000 were warmer and dryer after the fire than they were prior, creating difficult conditions for trees to grow in those locations, she said.
“Post-fire conditions are much hotter and dryer after 2000 — this has lead to pretty large regeneration failures,” Stevens-Rumann said. “Before 2000, about 15 percent of our sites had no tree regeneration on it at all, (but) after 2000, that jumped up to 33 percent, so about a third of the landscapes that we studied, we are not seeing any trees coming back.”
She said the Medicine Bow National Forest was not one of the areas included in the study, but the results of the study could show what could happen there. The study included previous academic works of how bark beetles outbreaks — such as the one in the national forest — prior to wildfires affect forests, Stevens-Rumann said.
“Two of the studies that were included in this were (how forests were) impacted by bark beetle outbreaks before the wildfires,” she said. “We added that in as a factor into the model to see whether that would change our conclusions, and it didn’t.”
In recent years, the Medicine Bow National Forest has had several wildfires such as the Keystone, Arapaho, Squirrel Creek and Owens fires. Because a lot of the fires happened in the past couple of years, the U.S. Forest Service cannot say for sure how regeneration from those fires will go, but the forest does seem to be regenerating, United States Forest Service Public Affairs Specialist Aaron Voos said.
“Based on some of what we are seeing after the larger fires, it appears that the forest is recovering well,” Voos said. “There are some areas of severe burn where the fires burned slowly and will make it difficult for that soil to recover, but mostly we are seeing good recovery.”
He said several factors go into forest regeneration such as altitude and how far away the closest living tree is to the burn area. The most important factor is how the soil was affected by the blaze. Part of the reason the soil hasn’t been affected as much by recent nearby fires is because they were wind driven and did not heat up the soil as much as they could have, Voos said.
“A really fast-moving fire that comes through consumes a whole bunch of dead fuel and then moves on really quickly,” he said. “That will recover fairly well because it doesn’t heat the soil in the same way that a slow-moving, very hot fire does, which will then bake the soils and make it harder for it to recover.”
The U.S. Forest Service is in the process of implementing its Landscape area Vegetation Analysis, or LaVA, plan, where the Forest Service would create plans to remove dead vegetation from the forest, Voos said. With less fuel for the fires, they would be harder for wildfires to burn to the point where the soil is damaged.
“One of the main objectives of the landscape area vegetation analysis project is to reduce hazardous fuels, and then specifically to reduce those hazardous fuels in wildland-urban interface areas,” he said. “The LaVA decision would allow for projects to reduce those hazardous fuels and ultimately make any wildfires that might start possibly less severe.”
(2) comments
Forest mismanagement over the past generation has a heavier hand in this than climate change. As mentioned, the fires are much hotter and essentially sterilize the soil The succession that does happen is not characteristic of conifer forests- or any forest which will ultimately cause soil erosion and mudslides. From Mexico to Canada, forests have not burned for over 100 years. And due to all the dead-fall, the wildlife has moved closer to urban areas looking for food/water. We have done this to ourselves.
So, basically, her colleague, Voos, challenged her hypothesis that "climate change" was what caused the dryer conditions. If she is basing most of her observations on fires on the west coast, mostly California, the huge abundance of ground fuel and relatively calm surface winds (as opposed to higher winds that pick up skyward embers and spread flame) that is characteristic of those fires would be the chief cause for much drier soil. Coupled with the very drought-prone nature of California (geologic records indicate that California has been unusually wet for most of the past thousand years, which could mean that "drought" is actually more of the baseline for the region) this would explain why drier soils are the post-fire norms for the region.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.