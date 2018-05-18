Following the state budget cuts absorbed by the University of Wyoming ahead of the current fiscal year — cuts that reduced UW’s budget by $42 million — the university began revising the way it responds to fiscal crises.
Part of this process involves editing, rewriting or replacing regulations that previously detailed how faculty and staff positions and academic programs are eliminated in the event of a financial exigency — which positions or programs go first, how their educational or financial value are assessed and the procedure by which individuals can appeal such decisions.
The UW Board of Trustees was scheduled to consider a slate of rewritten regulations during its May meeting last week, but ended up postponing the discussion until July after faculty members voiced concerns about the changes reflected in those regulations.
The proposed regulations gave the board more control over the termination of faculty and made the process easier, Faculty Senate Chair Donal O’Toole said.
“That would basically give the trustees a free hand to terminate faculty in particular programs for almost any reason,” he said. “And it could be read as ending tenure — that’s an exaggeration, but it meant that the normal protections that we think we have with tenure would kind of go away.”
The regulations, as they were first proposed, also made it easier to eliminate academic programs. During the budget cut process, UW spent a year vetting its degree and certificate offerings eventually coming up with five programs for the board to eliminate, which it did in May 2017. O’Toole said this deliberately slow process was appropriate and preferable to the quicker process outlined by the proposed regulations.
“The message we’re trying to convey is, it takes a long time to develop a program and to get the components in place,” he said. “It should take some time and a fair amount of thought before getting rid of a program and the downsides and collateral damage should be thought through.”
Faculty also took issue with simultaneously proposed revisions to Regulation 1-101, the regulation that governs all other regulations.
“We really wanted to see wording in there about faculty governance, about transparency,” O’Toole said. “We were also very concerned about the language that said the university regs conferred no property rights and the reason we were worried about that is that it looked like it might have undermined tenure, which we considered a property right.”
O’Toole said he hopes the new regulations will respect President Laurie Nichols’ authority in running the university and emphasize on including faculty, staff and students in wide-ranging decisions.
The proposed regulations were pulled from the board’s meeting at the insistence of faculty, said Michael Barker, past chair of Faculty Senate.
“So, we convinced the board to pull them from that meeting so that we could have a working group go through them, line by line, and figure out the best regulations … for board consideration in July,” he said.
Barker, Board Treasurer John McKinley and UW General Counsel Tara Evans worked through and revised all the regulations in question during a seven-hour meeting Tuesday.
“The meeting was a very productive and effective meeting where all the issues of the faculty senate were considered and discussed,” Barker said. “And then the regulations were modified by the (working group) for consideration by the Board of Trustees regulation committee next week.”
The regulation committee, chaired by McKinley, is scheduled to meet Wednesday to review the revised regulations. The committee will then make recommendations to the full Board of Trustees, probably in July during the board’s meeting in Cody.
McKinley did not respond to a request for comment.
Barker said the faculty and the public will not know what those regulations contain until after the board committee meeting next week, but he said he was satisfied with the outcome of the Tuesday meeting.
Barker said despite the faculty concerns regarding the details of what was proposed, the regulations were in need of reworking.
“When we went through the budget cut and had to adjust for that, we found issues with the current regulations and inconsistencies,” Barker said. “One of the purposes of rewriting these regulations is to improve the processes that were in place when we went through the last budget cut.”
