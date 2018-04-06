Wyoming is a long way from Europe, but that doesn’t stop some University of Wyoming students from working on solutions to the immigration, energy and environmental challenges facing the European Union.
Starting today and continuing Saturday, UW students will gather with students from other institutions across North America to explore and discuss these issues, developing policy papers that will one day be read by European policymakers.
The conference is hosted by European Horizons, a student-led think tank that, Western Regional Coordinator Emily Schimelpfenig said, encourages students to think about globally important issues.
“We really focus on motivating youth and getting them involved in the conversations about issues occurring in Europe, issues that are occurring in our transatlantic relationship between the U.S. and Europe, and also Global European relations,” she said.
European Horizons publishes a journal, “Review of European and Transatlantic Affairs,” which features policy papers developed by students and critiqued during conferences such as the Western Regional Conference starting today at UW.
“We work really hard to make sure that we’re kind of opening up this dialogue for students at an early age so they can start developing these policy ideas and start thinking about how they would like to shape their future,” Schimelpfenig said.
Why people in Wyoming should be concerned about the politics and economy of the European Union might not be immediately obvious, Schimelpfenig said, but the transatlantic relationship is important to many aspects of life in Wyoming.
“We are a big energy state and energy is a big issue in the EU right now,” she said. “We have foreign direct investment into a lot of our businesses and into our economy. And we live in an increasingly globalized world where everything that we do, even here in Wyoming, impacts Europe, and everything Europe does impacts us.”
The conference kicks off at 5 p.m. today in the Education Auditorium with a keynote address by the EU ambassador to the U.S. David O’Sullivan, followed by a question-and-answer session.
It begins again with an expert panel discussion at 9 a.m. Saturday in Room 127 of the College of Business. The panel features O’Sullivan, UW economics professor Jason Shogren, UW School of Energy Resources Director Mark Northam and UW senior research scientist Jessica Western.
“All of our event is open to the public, but if I had to pick the top two things, I would say people should definitely attend the keynote address,” Schimelpfenig said. “The panel is also going to be very, very good.”
Breakout sessions will follow the expert panel, with each focusing on a different issue — security, culture and identity or environment and energy. During these sessions, experts will critique student-submitted policy papers addressing these topics. The top paper in each category will be printed in the Review of European and Transatlantic Affairs.
European Horizons’ goal — in compiling the best student-submitted policy papers for use by European policymakers — is to strengthen the transatlantic partnership and provide an opportunity for young people to help solve real world issues, Schimelpfenig said.
“As the ambassador says, the U.S. and the EU always turn to each other when we need each other,” she said.
“And so, having that relationship between the two countries is very, very important.”
