A key Laramie economic development organization has a new leader after several months without a CEO.
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance announced Tuesday the selection of its new CEO, Brad Enzi, the son of U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyoming. He will assume the role Aug. 13.
“We are excited to have Brad join the Alliance and help lead us and the community in the next era of developing a positive business environment in Laramie and Albany County,” Dave Coffey, CEO of Coffey Engineering and Surveying and LCBA Board of Directors chairman, says in a news release.
In the release, Brad Enzi says he has always loved the community and thinks Laramie has a unique environment for growing businesses because of the combination of existing companies and the University of Wyoming. Brad Enzi said the LCBA has a unique platform to both grow and attract businesses to the city, which allows for increases in employment and the tax base.
Previously, Brad Enzi was the vice president of government affairs at the North American Power Group. He has also worked with business startups in the region, helping them build business plans and securing funding. Brad Enzi was also a coach at Leadership 3D, a Wyoming-based professional coaching firm, where he worked with business leaders on techniques to exceed corporate objectives.
This will not be the first time Brad Enzi has resided in Laramie. He is an alumnus of the University of Wyoming where he played for the Cowboys basketball team. According to the news release, Brad Enzi has also spent some of his free time assisting veterans transitioning to civilian life.
“I am excited to get started with the LCBA and build on the positive things happening in the business community in and around Laramie,” Brad Enzi says in the release.
The position has been vacant since previous CEO J.J. Harris resigned in March. Harris’ resignation came as a surprise and he did not give any comment when he left. Before Harris, the position was occupied by state Rep. Dan Furphy, R-Laramie, who helped form the LCBA from the combination of Laramie Economic Development Corporation and Laramie Area Chamber of Commerce.
