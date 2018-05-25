UW PLANETARIUM SHOWS
8 p.m. today, 11 a.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Tuesday, UW Planetarium
During May, visitors to the University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium will have four opportunities to see the new full-dome movie, titled “Mayan Archaeoastronomy: Observers of the Universe.”
The new film intertwines science and mythology to take the viewer on a poetic journey of how the Mayans have viewed and understood the universe throughout their history.
Child-themed shows are at 11 a.m. Saturdays. The month also includes five 7 p.m. Tuesday night shows. Tickets are $3 for UW students and $4 for the public, and can be purchased from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and from 8 a.m.-noon. Fridays at the Department of Physics and Astronomy main office in Room 204 of the Physical Sciences Building. Tickets also can be purchased by going to www.uwyo.edu/physics and clicking on “Planetarium Schedule.” Doors open 20 minutes before each show, where tickets will be sold if available. The planetarium, which seats 58, is located in the basement of the Physical Sciences Building.
“Black Holes, Supernovae and the Wacky Stellar Graveyard” is at 8 p.m. today. Carl Sagan famously explained that we are made of stardust. But, what exactly does that mean? Learn more about interstellar dust, nuclear fusion, the origins of the periodic table and how they all lead to the cataclysmic deaths of stars.
“Constellations for Beginners” is at 11 a.m. Saturday. This program looks at the amazing tales of heroes and heroines, monsters and villains, and gods and goddesses behind our constellations.
For more detailed descriptions of these programs, go to www,wyomingspacegrant.org/planetarium/shows/.
2018 SUMMER CONCERT SERIES
11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays from June 6-July 25, UW Simpson Plaza
The 2018 Summer Concert Series line-up was officially selected and will be presented by 7220 Entertainment. The series features a different band each Wednesday from June 6-July 25. There will be no concert scheduled for July 4.
The concerts are from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. on the University of Wyoming Simpson Plaza. Residence Life and Dining Services will provide burgers (including a veggie option), grilled chicken, salads, drinks and sides for purchase from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Summer Concert Series is free to the public.
The schedule is as follows:
June 6: J Shogren Shanghai’d Duo
June 13: The Woodpile
June 20: The Lonesome Heroes
June 27: Whippoorwill
July 11: 10¢ Stranger
July 18: Franklin Good Boy
July 25: The Still Tide
Go to www.uwyo.edu/summer-programs, like the Wyoming Union on Facebook, follow via @UWYOCAC on Instagram and Twitter, or add @wyounion on Snapchat for more information about Summer Programs. Individuals needing assistance to attend this event should contact the Wyoming Union Information Desk at 766-3160.
HELIOS TRIO RECITAL
7:30 p.m. June 7, BCPA
Helio Trio is set to perform during the Wyoming Music Teachers Association 2018 Conference at 7:30 p.m. June 7 at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts. John Fadial is on violin, Beth Vanderborgh is on cello and Chi-Chen Wu is on piano. Tickets are $10 for the public, $5 for University of Wyoming students and are available at the door.
The dynamic Helios Piano Trio is comprised of artist faculty from the University of Wyoming. Their rich and diverse backgrounds as international performers and recording artists combine to produce probing, and passionate interpretations of the great repertoire for violin, cello and piano, according to a new release. From their first collaboration, they recognized that indescribable “spark”, and have never looked back.
