A council dedicated to diversifying Wyoming’s economy plans to gather opinions from the state’s younger population Saturday during an event attended by Gov. Matt Mead, other state officials and people aged 16-35 from across the state.
Mead formed the ENDOW executive council — ENDOW standing for Economically Needed Diversity Options for Wyoming — in November 2016 as a response to a devastating bust in the energy industry, an industry currently responsible for the majority of state tax revenue.
The ENGAGE Summit — ENGAGE standing for Empowering the Next Generation to Advance and Grow the Economy — is a free event, with food and lodging provided free of charge to young individuals the state over who wish to participate.
ENDOW Spokesperson Annaliese Wiederspahn said members of the council, the governor, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow and other leaders will arrive at the event with open ears.
“This is an opportunity for all those folks to listen, not to opine on what they think or to stand up and talk,” Wiederspahn said. “It’s because they all want to sit there and listen and learn from people who are between 16-35 who have vision for the state, who want to see some things happen that will make it a more compelling place to live, work and raise a family.”
As the ENDOW executive council crafts a 20-year plan for diversifying Wyoming’s economy — to be presented before lawmakers in August — it seeks to gather perspectives and insights from the next generation of Wyoming residents, as well as from those who left the state.
“It’s central to diversification and it’s something that Gov. Mead has put an emphasis on,” Wiederspahn said. “The ENDOW executive council members are deeply committed and working toward providing opportunities for kids who grew up here and for people who leave for a while — whether it’s to go to college or to pursue other opportunities.”
The majority of young people raised or schooled in Wyoming leave the state, said Jerimiah Rieman, the governor’s director of economic diversification.
“Currently, Wyoming exports about 60 percent of our youth between the ages of 18 and 24,” he said in April. “It is wrong for us, frankly, to be educating these individuals, and then exporting our best and brightest to be the economic drivers in other communities.”
Many young people leave the state following high school or college graduation, but Wiederspahn said ENDOW hopes to change that.
“Wyoming has a problem with brain drain,” she said. “The goal is to give those next generations every opportunity to come back, be close to their families, to enjoy Wyoming’s extraordinary quality of life and to pursue whatever their dreams are.”
The summit is from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Marian H. Rochelle Center on the University of Wyoming campus. The event is free, though participants are encouraged to register online ahead of time. Lodging in the UW residence halls is available for free to summit attendees. Go to www.endowyo.biz/engage to register or for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.