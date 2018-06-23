During the commencement ceremony Friday at WyoTech, the final 177 graduates under current ownership walked while the specter of the college’s ownership loomed.
WyoTech Campus Director Caleb Perriton applauded the graduating class in his speech during the commencement ceremony.
“It is with a heavy heart that I address you today,” Perriton said. “I want to let you know, that you should be known as the class that saved WyoTech.”
WyoTech’s future is uncertain as it is going through a process where Zenith Education Group is selling the college. Jim Mathis, a former student, teacher and president of WyoTech, is a potential buyer.
“Congratulations to each and every one of them for sticking with WyoTech,” Mathis said. “WyoTech is a very strong brand, and we want to continue that brand.”
Mathis said he thinks they are on track to close the deal on WyoTech by July 2, and they would be immediately making offers to employees if they do close the deal. He also said any prospective students should keep in contact.
Perriton said WyoTech is integral to the Laramie community, and has been so for a long time.
“In 52 years, we have run close to 50,000 graduates through this school,” Perriton said. “We are a fabric of the economic development here, and putting Laramie in national recognition, specifically in the automotive, transportation and diesel industries. So, it is a big part of Wyoming and Laramie.”
Perriton said he learned how much WyoTech was supported when the community, industry and state rallied around the school when the news about its closing broke. He said they received support from Gov. Matt Mead, the City Council and the Wyoming Legislature.
WyoTech provides training in jobs that are greatly in demand, Perriton said.
“I’m graduating 177 students today and we’ve got thousands of job openings,” he said. “We can’t even make a dent in the opportunities for great jobs and long lasting careers.”
Matthew Coulter, a student who graduated in the ceremony, said WyoTech provided him with a great education.
“None of these custom shops, you can’t just walk in off the street and ask ‘Hey man, want to hire me? Teach me?”’ he said. “This school provides the way to do that.”
Coulter said having a place where he can have hands on training was crucial in learning the skills. He also said the college is crucial to the Laramie community. Students at WyoTech put in thousands of hours in volunteer work — with more than 8,000 hours in the past year, according to Kyle Morris, director of Student Success at WyoTech.
Community service is part of the reason as to why the community has rallied around WyoTech, Mayor Andi Summerville said. She also attended the commencement ceremony and was recognized for her and the city’s support of WyoTech.
“WyoTech gives so much in terms of time and energy to this community, they are not only a major employer, but they are woven into the fabric of the community,” Summerville said.
