While Wyoming weather can be less than hospitable at times, 2018 has been a rough year for Albany County residents and first responders, Albany County Emergency Management Coordinator Aimee Binning said.
“We had 18 blowovers on (Interstate 80) in January and February,” Binning said. “Then, we had the Wade’s Trailer Court fire, flash flooding in July, two tornadoes in June and the Badger Creek Fire, so it’s been a busy year.”
Albany County Emergency Management provides logistics support and resources to local, state and federal agencies responding to any emergency that could affect critical infrastructure in the county, she explained.
“The Badger Creek fire impacted communication lines and transportation — two major facets of critical infrastructure,” she said. “Closing the highways was a big deal, because many people from Colorado use that road to get to work or transport supplies to mountain towns like Walden.”
During the wildfire, Binning’s team supported the incident command teams leading the firefighting efforts, she said.
“The emergency management team is a hub in the community — there’s spokes, a rim and a tire,” Binning explained. “Emergency management connects those spokes — fire, police, and other first responders.
“During the response, we’re identifying which spoke will be in place. And during the recovery, we help residents connect with the resources they need as they re-enter their homes.”
The network is supported in large part by the effort of volunteers.
“On a weekly basis, I have two volunteers that are dedicated as just emergency management,” Binning said. “We have nine other volunteers that work public relations, a digital information response team, the finance office and safety.”
Each disaster creates a different set of challenges, requiring special training, resources and networks, she said. Recently, the team has worked to develop a relationship with the county’s agriculture community, increasing their resource pool and strengthening bonds with residents.
“We built a lot of relationships with the ag community this year, and with them being so impacted by the fire and the tornado, I think that really helped,” Binning said. “When we had the tornado and the trailer court fire, those are the resources we reached out to for temporary housing solutions or sheltering animals.”
Planning and preparation were instrumental in responding to emergencies throughout the year.
“Two years ago, we built a disaster management plan and started training for evacuation and re-entry plans,” Binning said.
“It made it a lot easier for citizens to stay informed and get back to their properties.”
But the system isn’t seamless, and some people didn’t receive the pre-evacuation notice during the Badger Creek Fire. Because Albany County switched emergency notification systems in 2017, Binning said some residents were now out of the loop, despite an information campaign to inform residents of the change.
“We continue to put out info about the new alert provider,” Binning said. “But with each event, we find out about more people who didn’t receive the information.”
The new system, Albany Countywide Alerts, is hosted by Everbridge, Inc. and requires new registration, even if residents were enrolled in the previous Red Alert system.
Go to www.albanycountywidealerts.org to learn more about the new system. Residents can also go to www.cityoflaramie.org or www.co.albany.wy.us or call 721-5374 for more information about Albany County alerts.
