When Albany County residents arrive Saturday in Centennial for the annual Elevation Celebration, they’ll be greeted with true country music as they wander between between artists’ booths.
The return of the “old-time mountain town” festival — hosted annually out of the Mountain View Historic Hotel & Cafe — is one not to miss, said Mike McShane, hotel owner and festival organizer.
“It’s an arts and music festival to celebrate living up high,” McShane said. “People that like to hike, fish and hunt in the elevated areas — those people sometimes need rescued.”
He said that’s why proceeds from the $12 entry fees and other purchases made at the festival benefit the Centennial Valley Volunteer Fire Department and the Albany County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue.
“It’s an art and music festival … to help fund the people that help you when you need help,” McShane said, who organizes the festival with his wife, Kathleen.
On a day full of art and barbeque, the live music might be the main draw. Austin-based country artist Whitney Rose will headline the event, performing on the Mountain View Hotel Stage. Rose is known for her most recent studio album, Rule 62, which was included on many best country album lists when it debuted in 2017.
Also performing Saturday are Tommy Ash, Mean Mary, Jessie Smith and Dixie Leadfoot — most of whom crossed the country to be in Centennial for the festival.
McShane said he likes to invite acts from outside the region. With so many other opportunities throughout the summer to see local bands and musicians perform, McShane said he likes to bring in fresh talent to give the festival a unique feel.
“It takes me about four months to find the music,” he said. “I search everywhere. I search YouTube, I search Facebook and I look for bands that are real country music, so to speak, not new pop music. I get them from Nashville, Jacksonville, Austin, Santa Fe — all over.”
McShane added Gary Negich, branch president for First Interstate Bank in Laramie, will also grace the stage with a few tunes.
Those unable to attend can tune into 96.7 New Country or 98.7 Vintage Vinyl, which will broadcast the event live.
The Snowy Range Men’s Service Club will be present at the celebration — serving barbeque provided by Boomer’s BBQ in Laramie — and raising money for emergency responders, as well as their own club’s activities, which include helping to send local children on science or skiing trips.
The event is sponsored by Snowy Range Dodge, Rocky Mountain Power, First Interstate Bank, Sears, Blue Federal Credit Union, TNT Motorsports, the Wyoming Arts Council and others.
“Without them, this event wouldn’t happen,” McShane said.
