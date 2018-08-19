Nearly a thousand more people have cast their ballots before primary Election Day in 2018 than in 2016.
The number of people voting early has been on the rise since 2010, where that year’s primary had only 585 people voting early in Albany County. By press time Friday, 1,590 votes were cast in the 2018 primary election, compared to the 678 votes cast in the 2016 primary.
Those numbers are expected to be even higher by the time early voting ends Monday, Albany County Clerk Jackie Gonzales said. More people are voting early for a couple of reasons, she said.
For one, many voters have their minds made up before Election Day and will come in to vote early, Gonzales said. Another major factor she points to is the convenience of voting early. Gonzales said it is a lot more accessible because voters don’t have to take time off work, find their polling place and stand in line.
Gonzales said another factor is the high level of engagement in local races from both the voters and the candidates. In her own experience, Gonzales said she has seen Albany County Commission and Laramie City Council candidates campaigning in town. The high number of candidates is another reason there is a lot of interest from voters, she said. For the year-over-year increase, Gonzales said voter participation has been rising overall, but a higher percentage of voters cast their ballots early.
Absentee voting is included in the early voting number, with 846 ballots mailed out this year. At deadline Friday, 482 ballots were returned to the Albany County Clerk’s Office. Gonzales said any remaining ballots can be returned by 7 p.m. Election Day at their polling places.
Gonzales said her office will honor any request for absentee ballots until Tuesday. But she said they have no way of guaranteeing the voter will receive the ballot by the next day and advises people to vote early at the Albany County Courthouse instead.
There was a change for a polling place for the primary election for districts 13-1 and 13-2. Because of to extenuating circumstances, the auxiliary gym on Shield Street will not be used Tuesday. Instead, voters in those districts will go to Indian Paintbrush Elementary School, 1653 N. 28th St. Voters in Albany County can go to www.co.albany.wy.us/poll-locator.aspx to find their polling place if they wish to vote on Election Day on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.