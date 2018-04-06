An Illinois man was sentenced to five months with credit for time served before sentencing and two years of unsupervised probation in Albany County District Court on Thursday. The charges stem from an October 2016 Wyoming Highway Patrol traffic stop where 45 ounces of marijuana were found.
Bernard Dugans, 38, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, marijuana — and felony unlawful possession — marijuana — with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Dugans was offered a plea agreement where in exchange for pleading guilty to the possession charge, the intent to delivery charge would be dropped and a split sentence would be recommended at the time of sentencing.
District Court Judge Tori Kricken said because Dugans was incarcerated in the Albany County Detention Center for five months — for missing his District Court arraignment Jan. 9 — additional time in prison would not be necessary.
“(Dugans) suffered the consequences for not showing up at his arraignment,” Kricken said.
“I am imposing a 3-5 year sentence, that is suspended, and a split sentence of five months — with credit for time served — with two years of unsupervised probation.”
According to an affidavit of probable cause, a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop Oct. 5, 2016, for a vehicle traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 and noticed a crack in the windshield.
When the officer approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver, identified as Dugans, he detected the odor of marijuana. Dugans said two of the passengers in the vehicle were smoking marijuana earlier, court documents state.
According to court documents, a drug detection dog was deployed at the scene and alerted the officer in the area of the driver’s side door.
The officer then searched the vehicle and found a black plastic trash bag containing about 630 grams of suspect marijuana in plant form, about 25 grams of suspected hashish, and a scale with suspected marijuana residue on it.
A plastic bag in the rear of the vehicle containing about 630 grams of marijuana was also found in the search. About 45 ounces, or 2.8 pounds, of marijuana were found in the vehicle, the police report states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.