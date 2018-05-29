Laramie, WY (82070)

Today

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 41F. WSW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 41F. WSW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.