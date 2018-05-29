Heavy, gray clouds hovered over the Grand Army of the Republic Monument on Monday in Greenhill Cemetery as bowed heads listened to solemn words memorializing the deeds of the honored slain.
Veterans, firefighters and families gathered round a podium opposite the monument as American Legion Post No. 14 Adjutant Deanna Hurless gave a Memorial Day address.
“All you have to do is look around and you will see (fallen veterans’) legacy,” Hurless said. “It is us. Americans gathered in a free society, unified with a common purpose of honoring uncommon bravery.”
Started in 1868, Memorial Day was designated as a date of remembrance by Grand Army of the Republic Commander-in-Chief John A. Logan, according to the Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War website.
“If other eyes grow dull and other hands slack, and other hearts cold in the solemn trust, ours shall keep it well as long as the light and warmth of life remain in us,” Logan’s general order designating May 30 as Memorial Day states.
Later renamed Decoration Day, U.S. Congress reinstated the holiday’s original name in 1971 and moved its celebration to the last Monday in May.
During the address, Hurless told the stories of U.S. Army Lt. Frank Luke, the first pilot to be awarded the Medal of Honor, and U.S. Army Nurse Corps Reserve Lt. Sharon Lane, the only female nurse killed by enemy fire during the Vietnam War.
“There is no Wikipedia page for Lt. Lane,” Hurless said. “She did not have the medals of (Army Lt.) Audie Murphy or the fame of (Army) Sgt. (Alvin) York. Yet, she was just as much of a hero.”
Laramie Fire Department firefighters stood unmoving, holding flags representing each branch of the military, the state and the country as Hurless recounted Lane’s death.
“On June 8, 1969, Lt. Sharon Lane made the ultimate sacrifice after a 122 millimeter rocket blasted through her ward, killing her and a 12-year-old Vietnamese girl,” she said. “The heroes we remember today are not exclusive to any gender, race or religion. They are a diverse group weighted to the common principal that this a nation worth dying for.”
After Hurless’ speech, American Legion Post No. 14 First Vice Commander Vanessa Stuart read President Abraham Lincoln’s “Gettysburg Address,” and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 2221 Commander Lee Killian read the roll call of VFW and American Legion members who died in the previous year, a bell was rung for each name called.
Following the roll call, members from various veteran organizations laid wreathes at the base of the monument.
Wreathes were laid for the Daughters of the American Revolution, World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, Desert Storm, Operation Enduring Freedom, VFW Post No. 2221, American Legion Post No. 14 Auxiliary, the U.S. Navy and civilian emergency responders.
Small American flags dotting the grave sites shuddered in the wind. A quiet fell over the attendees, brokenly only by the long, sorrowful notes of “Taps” played on a brass bugle by a member of the Laramie Veteran’s Honor Guard.
Master of Ceremonies and American Legion Post No. 14 Commander Jonathan Storey closed the ceremony by reading a letter from U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming.
“We owe an immense debt of gratitude to the men and women, who made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom,” Storey read. “Because of their bravery and valor, our country remains safe and secure. May we never forget the ultimate cost of their dedication.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.