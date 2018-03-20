Organizations and people are rallying to support people who lost their homes in a fire at Wade’s Mobile Manor on March 5 by donating money, clothing and household items lost in the blaze that destroyed nine structures and damaged at least one other structure.
As firefighters fought the blaze March 5, Interfaith-Good Samaritan and United Way of Albany County started working to raise money for the victims. United Way Executive Director Paul Heimer said the organizations wanted to raise about $20,000 to provide assistance to the victims and have surpassed that goal.
“We raised over $35,000 between cash-on-hand and moneys that were pledged, so I am really pleased,” Heimer said.
United Way is still receiving donations including several thousands of dollars from ANB Bank, which advertized a donation match of up to $1,500. Organizations such as the Laramie Plains Lions Club were attracted to the match and decided to donate funds through the bank, Lions Club Treasurer Dick Wynes said.
“We are a service organization in town and whenever an emergency like this comes up we sit down at our meeting and say, ‘We need to help with this thing that has happened in our community,’” Wynes said. “We determined an amount (of $1,100). The members passed the hat, and then the rest of the funds came from our coffers in the Lions Club that we have built up.”
Laramie Fire Department Shift Commander Kevin Lam said at a fire information meeting around 11 a.m. March 5, LFD and Albany County Fire District No. 1 firefighters responded to a call regarding a structure fire at the trailer court.
“The first engine got out there, and they saw a significant amount of smoke and flames, and the fire was already spreading to adjacent structures,” Lam said. “Winds were in the 40-mile per hour range, strong out of the west and this became a wind-driven fire that eventually encompassed many more structures.”
An investigation conducted by the LFD and Wyoming Fire Marshall’s Office determined the fire was started by a resident who was attempting to thaw his waterlines, LFD Company Officer William Bershinsky said.
“He was using a propane space heater as well as an electric space heater and that caught an adjacent combustible wood structure on fire,” Bershinsky said. “Then the west wind enhanced the spread of the fire.”
The blaze resulted in the loss of nine trailers and firefighting agencies were unaware of injuries caused by the fire during the investigation.
Interfaith-Good Samaritan Executive Director Mike Vercauteren said Interfaith has collected about $20,000 and they are also helping the victims by directing them to other organizations for help with replacing items lost in the fire such as clothing and household items.
“First Baptist Church and Developmental Daycare are each collecting material goods that have been donated, kitchen wears and household supplies and stuff like that,” Vercauteren said. “The Clothing Cottage (and Laramie Foster Closet) are collecting clothing for the victims of the fire, and then the (Fraternal Order of the) Eagles club has actually rented some space and they are collecting furniture.”
Laramie Foster Closet President Jennifer Vazqueztell said her organization received plenty of children’s clothing and baby supplies for the victims, which have been and collected by several victims.
“Anything that we took in was given to the victims for free, including any of our inventory such as car seats, baby bottles and baby formula and that kind of stuff,” Vazqueztell said. “Everybody needed socks and underwear. A lot of people needed shoes, and there were a couple babies and people really needed car seats and places for the babies to sleep and things like that is mainly what we gave out.”
Vercauteren said at this point, the biggest need for those affected by the fire is finding long term housing. Only one of the families has found a place to stay, to his knowledge, he said.
“They need alternative housing,” Vercauteren said. “They need long-term housing that they can afford. We are still looking for an affordable apartment and or affordable trailers that can be purchased at a reasonable rate.”
