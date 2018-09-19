Albany County School District No. 1 administrators are hoping sizable unpaid lunch accounts are more likely this year to be paid back via district-coordinated payment plans, rather than through the use of debt collectors.
Now that Sodexo has taken managerial control of school lunches, the district is becoming more aggressive in trying to collect money from the parents of students — not including those on free or reduced lunch plans — who are not paying for their meals each day.
The district’s liability for unpaid lunches has been increasing in recent years, and by the end of the 2017-2018 school year, the “accounts receivable” line item for unpaid lunches sat at about $120,000.
In response to a mandate from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the district adopted a collections policy in 2016.
Under that policy, account deficits exceeding $100 are subject to being turned over to a collections agency.
The collection process starts with a letter from ACSD No. 1 business manager Ed Goetz. Parents are told they must set up a payment plan with the food service office within two weeks of the letter or their accounts will be sent to a collections agency.
If no payment plan is set up, or if the parents fail to follow the payment plan, their account information will be sent to the collection agency.
To date, about 200 accounts have been turned over to collections.
Under Sodexo’s management, the district is working to communicate more with parents about deficit accounts, and Goetz said he hopes this academic year has more successful payment plans created.
In the first two weeks of school, Sodexo staff focused on sending out statements concerning accounts with negative balances.
“The plan is to move to more email communication on deficit balances along with phone call on the high-deficit balance full-pay accounts from the Sodexo employee who has been hired to do this work,” Goetz said in an email. “We have also clarified that district employees with a negative balance won’t be able to charge meals due to a significant number of employees with deficit accounts.”
School board member Tammy Schroeder suggested at the Sept. 12 board meeting that the district might have more success in getting payments if the initial statements convey a greater “sense of urgency.”
Schroeder said the current bills, which aren’t itemized, don’t look like a bill and therefore are likely to be ignored.
In many Wyoming school districts, if a student without a free or reduced lunch plan wants a school lunch but doesn’t bring lunch money, he or she is given a “substitute lunch” — a simpler, cheaper lunch, like a peanut butter and jelly sandwich and an apple.
However, Laramie schools have moved away from substitute lunches after research highlighted the meal’s importance on school performance.
Now, even students without free or reduced lunch plans are given lunches when they don’t bring lunch money.
With Sodexo taking over lunches this year, school board members reiterated their stance that all students should receive a lunch, even if they don’t pay.
In a Sept. 10 email to principals, Superintendent Jubal Yennie urges oversight to ensure no students are being denied meals.
“We have some work to do to share free and reduced lunch forms and helping people meet their obligations,” he said. “We will continue to communicate and work with parents to ensure that children are fed.”
In recent years, the district was subsidizing the lunch program by about $400,000 annually. Looking to save costs, the school board approved a contract that handed over managerial control to its food provider: Sodexo.
The new Sodexo contract went into effect July 1 and followed a request for proposals from the district, whose new guaranteed loss will be $99,041. In a May memo, Goetz said Sodexo will continue to improve the quality of elementary school lunches by doing more on-site cooking.
