The Albany County School District No. 1 administrators and school board members plan to evaluate — and likely develop a policy for — the course fees that are charged for students to take certain classes and for the supply lists that students are given at the beginning of each school year.
The current policy on student fees is 11 words: “Fees may be charged for loss or damage of school property.”
Superintendent Jubal Yennie said his administrative philosophy is to have course fees charged only for students whose projects go “above and beyond” the normal requirements of a course’s curriculum.
In Laramie High School’s course curriculum for the 2018-2019 school year, lab fees are listed as a requirement for a few agriculture classes and most home economics classes. Graphing calculators are listed as a requirement for seven out of 12 math classes.
Yennie said course fees that are a requirement to take classes are “the ones we want to talk about.”
School board member Tammy Schroeder suggested last week that course fees violate the Wyoming Constitution’s guarantee of a free education.
“I don’t know why we have a practice in place that charges kids to go to school,” she said.
Yennie plans to establish a committee in August to evaluate what course fees, if any, are appropriate to charge students.
Schroeder, a former LHS English teacher, said she thinks the committee should “engage as many parents as we can.”
When she ran for school board in 2016, Schroeder cited her concern about course fees as a top priority she wanted to board to address.
The new effort follows Yennie’s goal of evaluating all district policies by the end of 2018.
In 2016, the board opted to eliminate “pay-to-play” fees for school activities and sports as an effort to encourage participation.
While student fees were implemented, they raised about $20,000 that could be used for expenses such as meals during out-of-town sports competitions.
