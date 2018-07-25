Albany County School District No. 1 will need to buy its own modular classroom after a 2017 rule change means a loss of state funding.
Until the “omnibus education spending” bill was passed in 2017, state statute required school districts to show grades K-3 had classes sizes averaging no greater than 16 students — unless the district didn’t have enough space in its school to keep class sizes that small.
By the old 16:1 calculation, Indian Paintbrush Elementary School had a capacity of 359 — not enough to consistently house all students.
That meant the state paid the district to lease a two-classroom modular building.
But after the statute changed in March 2017, the Schools Facilities Commission, of which members are appointed by the governor, followed with its own rule change that raised the capacity limit for classrooms to 25 students.
So, while the state’s K-12 education block grant provides appropriations to staff teachers at a ratio of 16:1, that doesn’t mean the state will guarantee that many classrooms to keep class sizes at that size. Under the new rule, the school district doesn’t qualify for a modular at Indian Paintbrush.
“Just because they changed the number on the formula, it doesn’t make the students fit nicely in there,” Superintendent Jubal Yennie said.
With administrators still feeling the extra space is necessary, the school board approved a 24-month lease-to-purchase option last week to buy the current modular at a price of $76,545.
Based on the old capacity calculations, the district is projected to also be over capacity by 56 students at Laramie Middle School for the 2018-2019 school year. However, the district already owns its own modulars for the middle school.
School board member Tammy Schroeder criticized the rule change by the Schools Facilities Commission at a board meeting last week, saying it was “inappropriate” for such a monumental policy change to be made “behind closed doors” by an unelected board.
“It was panned by every education stakeholder in the state, but they did it anyways,” Schroeder said. “It’s not OK.”
Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, sits on the Legislature’s Select Committee on School Facilities and has advocated for the 2017 rule to be overturned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.