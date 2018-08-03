Several elements of Laramie High School’s graduation requirements were revised as part of a new policy enacted by the Albany County School District No. 1 Board of Education.
Previously, students could receive graduation credit for a maximum of four online courses accredited by the North Central Association.
The new policy does not put a cap on the number of online courses students can count toward graduation, but all online classes must be accredited by the Wyoming Department of Education.
The North Central Association was dissolved in 2014.
However, Superintendant Jubal Yennie said the new policy doesn’t necessarily mean students will be able to receive graduation credit for an unlimited number of online classes. Instead, the policy is deliberately “silent” on an online course cap until the district receives more guidance from the state.
In the wake of North Central Association’s demise, WDE launched a new online class system at www.virtual307.com
The new school board policy means LHS students can no longer receive credit for out-of-state courses not accredited in Wyoming.
School board member Tammy Schroeder suggested the school board should apply greater scrutiny to its online class policy in the future, perhaps listing non-Wyoming accredited courses that would qualify for graduation credit. Some Wyoming accredited coursework, she said, might not meet the level of rigor LHS expects.
“These organizations are in it to make a buck,” she said. “They’re not in it to educate us.”
Under the new graduation policy, students can request approval from the school board to graduate early without completing four years of high school, assuming those students have met all other graduation requirements. Under the previous policy, all students were required to complete eight semesters of attendance.
This year, the Legislature passed a law allowing students to count a computer science course as a math or science credit for the purpose of the Hathaway Scholarship program and its graduation requirement. Yennie said the role computer science plays in the district’s own graduation requirements still needs to be established.
Beginning with the Class of 2022, graduation requirements include a decreased emphasis on health and physical education classes.
For classes graduating before 2022, students must take two years of physical education/health. Students graduating after 2021 will only be required to take one semester of health.
However, the new requirements place an increased emphasis on vocational classes, fine arts and world languages.
The Class of 2022 will be required to take two years of a world language or a combination of fine arts and career and technical education.
Currently, only one year of fine arts or vocational education is required. Those changes largely reflect the current Hathaway requirements, Yennie said.
