A man changed his plea to guilty in a case of child abuse, while another pleaded not guilty to strangulation during arraignment this week in Albany County District Court.
Daniel Trabing changed his plea from not guilty to guilty on a count of child abuse. Anthony Skinner pleaded not guilty to felony strangulation and had his bond order modified.
Trabing pleads guilty to child abuse
Laramie resident Daniel Trabing appeared in Albany County District Court to change his plea on Wednesday. Previously, he pleaded not guilty to two counts of child abuse. As part of a plea deal, Trabing pleaded guilty to only one count of child abuse. The plea deal would have him serving probation. A plea deal is not binding on the court, as the judge has the final decision on the sentence Trabing will face.
The defendant was represented by defense lawyer Brian Quinn. The lawyer said there was varying culpability to the injuries of the child. Some of the blame also rests on the co-defendant, the child’s mother Haley Beaver.
On Dec. 7, the Wyoming Department of Family Services contacted the Laramie Police Department about possible child abuse. A physician was concerned about two fractures to the leg of a 4-month-old child thought to be non-accidental. After reviewing medical records, the police learned of four other potential injuries related to abuse. The child had injuries to the genitals, bruises on the buttocks, two broken ribs and an open wound.
In the affidavit, Trabing said he was not sure where the injuries came from. He offered theories to explain the harm done to the child. One was he might have accidentally broken the child’s leg while taking him out of the car seat. Another theory was he caused some injuries while rolling over onto the child.
The officer spoke to multiple medical professionals about the injuries. They stated the injuries sustained by the child were inconsistent with the stories, and were more likely from child abuse.
Skinner enters plea of not guilty
Anthony Skinner, a Laramie resident, was arraigned in District Court on the counts of strangulation of a household member and battery on Wednesday. He could face up to five and a half years of incarceration and up to $750 in fines if found guilty on all counts. Skinner pleaded not guilty to both counts.
According to the affidavit, deputies from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched July 1 on a report of strangulation. At the location, they found Skinner along with a mother and daughter in the house. Skinner was ordered out of the residence and interviewed. Skinner told the officer he put his hand around the mother’s neck but did not choke her. He also admitted to grabbing the daughter by the back of the neck to push her to the ground.
A corporal and deputy from the sheriff’s office spoke to the victims. The mother stated Skinner choked her three times that night. The deputy saw bruising underneath her chin and petechiae on her eyelids. Petechia is red or purple spots resulting from burst blood vessels. One of many causes of petechia is strangulation.
Defense lawyer Joshua Merseal represented Skinner. The lawyer asked for the bond order to be modified. He requested his client could have contact with his daughter, not one of the victims.
Albany County Chief Prosecuting Attorney Kurt Britzius said the state had qualms about such a modification. He requested that any interaction would be witnessed by another adult. Merseal said the defendant’s sister would be there to supervise.
District Court Judge Tori Kricken approved the modification. She said Skinner was not to talk about the case to the child, and another adult must be present at all times. As an example, she said if Skinner’s sister went to the store, the daughter better go with her.
The trial for the case is set for Jan. 29-30.
