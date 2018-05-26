The Laramie City Council could dip into their reserve account to help a local organization pay for a concert in October.
During a special meeting Thursday, the council narrowly voted to amend the fiscal year 2019-2020 biennium budget, dedicating $8,000 to the Matthew Shepard Memorial Group. Vice Mayor Jayne Pearce, a member of the memorial group, said the money would be primarily used to pay Conspirare, a choral ensemble, to come to Laramie in October and perform a concert memorializing the 20th anniversary of Matthew Shepard’s death.
Pearce said the University of Wyoming Office of the Provost would donate $7,000 to the event, which is slated to cost $35,000. She said the intention of the memorial group was to make the concert free to the public, but she could not guarantee it would be free if the group did not receive the full amount needed from fundraising efforts.
“If we don’t pass this, we can expect to explain why the city is not interested in supporting this,” Mayor Andi Summerville said. “Us saying no is not going to shut it down.”
While many councilors voiced support for Matthew Shepard’s family and the LGBT community, some said they didn’t think a contribution to concert costs was the best way to use public money.
City documents state the $8,000 would be pulled from the council reserve account, which contained $60,612 before the amendment. Laramie Director of Administrative Services Malea Brown said the reserve account was created years ago through a council motion to set aside money from the general fund. Brown said the money had not been used since it was set aside.
“I think our community healed from this a long, long time ago,” Councilor Dave Paulekas said. “I’m struggling with contributing to a concert that continues to bring up an issue in our community.”
Councilor Klaus Hanson said he would like the memorial group to attempt other fundraising efforts before the council committed the money.
“I find it a little early,” he said.
Both Pearce and Councilor Phoebe Stoner fought back tears as they reinforced their stance the city should financially support the event.
“If we’re not willing to continue to show our values by being a very small part of this — it hurts my heart,” Stoner said.
Pearce said if the council denied the budget amendment, she would continue to ask the city for the money.
“If this doesn’t pass, I will organize the group, and if I failed in my explanation, we will come before you again and again,” Pearce said. “I will not quit.”
The council approved the budget amendment 5-4, with Paulekas and Councilors Bryan Shuster, Charles McKinney and Joe Shumway voting against.
While the amendment was approved, the council has not voted on the biennium budget as a whole.
Cirrus Sky
About a year after completing the Speculative Office Building, the Cirrus Sky Technology Park could be getting a new tenant — sort of.
Laramie Chamber Business Alliance Vice President of Economic Development Josh Boudreau told the council UL, the sole tenant of the tech park, approached the organization about expanding into the spec building.
“UL has two Laramie operations — one located in town, and one at Cirrus Sky,” Boudreau said. “They’re running out of space in (Cirrus Sky).”
By moving into the spec building, UL would be able to consolidate both Laramie locations in the tech park, he said. Before the company could move in, however, the spec building would need about $500,000 in improvements for the tenant.
In order to secure the funding to conduct the improvements, Laramie City Attorney Bob Southard said the LCBA requested a quit claim deed, which would not be recorded. Additionally, the councilors reviewed a memorandum of understanding permitting the LCBA to act as the building’s landlord.
“Right now, the city still controls the speculative building, because LCBA is going through the platting process,” Southard said. “As soon as it’s platted, which we would expect later this year, the city will deed the office building over to the LCBA.”
The council unanimously approved the memorandum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.