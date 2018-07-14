A few minutes after 6 a.m. Friday, the first pancake batter hit the hot griddle.
As the sun cleared the trees to the east, a dozen early birds waited in line on the sidewalk outside St. Matthew’s Cathedral, watching as a veteran team of volunteers from Kiwanis Club of Laramie went to work flipping and plating the hot cakes two at a time.
Standing beside the griddle, Kiwanis member Julie Edwards balanced a stack of plates in her hands as another volunteer walked them over to the line of diners.
“Who’s hungry?” she called.
Edwards said volunteers would be coming all morning in shifts to mix batter in five-gallon buckets and cook pancakes by the dozens.
“We just love helping our community any way that we can,” she said.
During the next three hours, almost 2,000 Laramie residents and visitors enjoyed pancakes and coffee at the Laramie Jubilee Days Pancake Breakfast, a long-time tradition with a new location this year.
Chris Lowry came downtown for breakfast with his children Noah, 13, and Kaiha, 11.
“If we’re in town, we try to do this every year,” he said between bites.
According to Noah, the best part of the event was “the pancake part.”
Kaiha said she likes being able to eat breakfast with her dad before he goes to work, while she and her brother are then free to check out the Laramie Jubilee Days carnival.
“We start out early with the pancakes,” she said.
For Miss Laramie Jubilee Days 2018 Jenielle Kohl and her court, the breakfast was the first event in a busy weekend. Their weekend schedule includes promotions, rodeos, the parade, a luncheon and more.
“It’s part of the fun,” she said.
Laramie Soup Kitchen Executive Director Ted Cramer said his organization teamed up with St. Matthew’s Cathedral this year to host the event on the lawn beside Ivinson Avenue between Third and Fourth streets. The soup kitchen offers free hot meals every weekday in the church basement.
“It’s an awareness and outreach event for both St. Matthew’s and the Soup Kitchen,” he said.
Applebee’s Grill and Bar supplied most of the food, coffee and supplies, while McDonalds pitched in with drinks.
“A lot of people came together for it,” Cramer said.
