During last night’s meeting, Laramie’s City Council discussed procedure and options for naming the new bridge going west on Snowy Range Road and Harney Street. It also held the third work session this month to study the different options for paving and maintaining streets in West Laramie.
Snowy Rand Road and Harney Street bridge
During the time for comment, Laramie City Councilman David Paulekas asked if anyone on council had approached the Wyoming Department of Transportation to discuss naming the new bridge on Snowy Range Road and Harney Street. Paulekas said he had received calls over the weekend from citizens saying someone from council proposed naming the bridge after Matthew Shepard, an openly gay University of Wyoming student who was murdered 20 years ago.
“I told them I had heard no discussion and I told them that I hadn’t heard anything whatsoever,” Paulekas said. “I received another phone call from a citizen concerning the bridge, and he has stated that evidently (Laramie) Mayor (Andi) Summerville had gone to WYDOT and given a list of names for the bridge, and they were all related in some way to the Matthew Shepard incident. … So, my question is, did that happen and have we had any discussion on this bridge situation?”
Summerville said that while she was involved in a meeting with the WYDOT district commissioners, she only asked about the process for naming the bridge and offered no specific name ideas. She said she approached the topic after a group of Native Americans approached the city about three months ago to see if they could give the bridge a name with historical significance.
“I did not give them any options for any names, none were discussed, we only talked about the process,” Summerville said. “If the city wanted to pursue any naming options, what that process should be.”
Paulekas added that if the city did decide to name the bridge, he wanted to have the public directly involved with the whole process.
“I would’ve been very concerned if that type of thing was happening without consultation from the rest of us,” Paulekas said. “This is a community; this would be a community decision. I think it’s something that would have to go through the whole community and get a real ground roots opinion of what our community – if in fact they even want to name the bridge – would come up with.”
Summerville said the official process involves the city bringing their recommended name to the WYDOT district commissioners. If they approve it, they would send it to the state Legislature for approval. She added the city has no plans to propose a name for the bridge at this time.
Road Improvements
As part of an ongoing study on the cost and options for paving the roads in Laramie, the City Council hosted another work session Tuesday similar to the ones held Oct. 11 and Oct. 13.
City Manager Janine Jordan gave a presentation about the road work done over the last 10 years and what the options are to pave the 17 miles of road that are currently unpaved, most of which are west of Third Street.
Although the city no longer receives the one-time funds it used to pave roads over the last ten years, Jordan said that the recent passage of the specific purpose tax, or the 6{sup}th{/sup} penny, can be used to make major improvements to roads, including paving. However, she added the special purpose tax’s statute says it cannot be used for minor improvements, such as pothole repairs or gravel road grating, because that would fall under the general-purpose tax, or 5{sup}th{/sup} penny, instead.
Even so, the specific purpose tax is only expected to bring in $22.5 million to help aid in city streets and road projects, leaving millions in needed revenue to improve the city’s pavement condition index just five points, depending on the standard the residents want the roads to be paved.
There were questions from residents, including Shannon Markle, about structuring for funding, and whether the city can use funds from road maintenance or water lines for road paving. But Malea Brown, director of administrative services, said state statutes are very specific about how the city can collect and use its funds.
“During our work sessions we looked at other funding options and what we could do based on state statute,” Brown said. “State statute is very limited for municipalities. It does not allow us to form any districts or do any property tax. … There’s not much funding for streets anymore.”
One of the funding options discussed at length during the October work sessions is the option of creating a Local Improvement District, or LID. This would help expedite the process of paving the roads because residents could help pay for part of the cost of paving. However, there have been mixed feelings from the public during the last three meetings about what that would mean.
Randy Clark, West Laramie resident, said he wanted to emphasize that he thought it was unfair some people had to pay for paving their streets and others did not.
“If an improvement district was done … most people in West Laramie who have already received paving at no cost to them – no they’re not going to want to be in an improvement district, because they’re not going to want to pay for something they got for nothing,” Clark said. “So how does that work? Can it be imposed on those people who already have paving?”
Jordan said there was no way for the city to force an assessment or LID.
“A local improvement district has to be voted on by property owners within the boundary by a majority vote, and the council can’t impose it,” Jordan said. “With these assessment districts, as I understand it, you can draw the boundary however you want, but you have to make that nexus legally between the people that pay getting the benefit. So, could we take a road district and just overlay it on the municipal boundary… to pave gravel roads? Well from a legal standpoint, no, because you’re assessing someone maybe on this street for a gravel road conversion over there, and there’s no intellectually honest nexus between them having to pay, being assessed, and the benefit that is being received.”
Jordan said they are looking to add other ways to fund road improvements, like loans or another specific purpose tax, the 7{sup}th{/sup} penny, which has been implemented just one other place in Wyoming, Goshen County.
Although it was the last meeting in the foreseeable future for the public to ask the city specific questions, Jordan said the survey will remain online until Nov. 14 to give the public plenty of time to submit their feedback. Once the survey results have been collated and reviewed, the city will hold a work session to discuss the results. As of Tuesday, however, no further work session on the issue were planned.
