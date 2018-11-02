In between bites of Oreo cookies and sips of tea one recent Saturday evening, a group of Laramie residents in the basement of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ talked about childhood, parenthood, aging, spiritual journeys, eternity and fear.
Tying the conversation together, and the reason the group was meeting in the first place, was an idea that all people must grapple with at some point in their lives — someday we’re all going to die.
Laramie’s Death Café, the local outpost of an international movement, has been meeting on and off since the summer. As the name suggests, meetings are informal gatherings where participants talk about death, with refreshments included.
At the recent meeting, participants revealed varied reasons for attending that coalesced around common themes. Many had lost loved ones or had loved ones who could die soon. Some professed a fear of death, while others wanted to talk about a topic that’s often taboo.
“To shut something out of the conversation — like death — until it happens is to deny part of what makes us human,” one participant said.
One man said his interest in death was part of spiritual journey he’s been on. Another said he’s been thinking about the deaths of family members, something that will always hurt.
“You don’t get over it,” he said.
Death Cafés are a phenomenon that started in 2011 in the United Kingdom. Today, a website directs people to more than 7,000 meetings in 60 countries.
In Laramie, KC Vernon and Kathie Beasley were among those who started the group a few months ago when they realized they had in common that they wanted to facilitate conversations about death. Upcoming meetings are scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, as well as Nov. 17 and Dec. 1, 15 and 29 in the St. Paul’s basement, 602 Garfield St.
The group isn’t intended to offer grief counseling. It’s more like a casual forum for broaching the types of existential topics that might elicit frowns at a dinner party.
“It’s mostly just about recognizing that dying is something that we all do, that it’s a natural part of life, and that it’s OK for us to talk about it,” Vernon said.
As an anthropologist, death investigator and former Albany County coroner, Vernon has spent a lot of time thinking about death in a professional capacity. She comes by it naturally, as her mother was a homicide detective.
She’s encountered many people in her line of work who put death out of their minds and are totally unprepared for the inevitability. She called it “death denial.”
“I found it really tragic that people feel so disempowered and so confused,” she said.
At the same time, she admitted to having a personal fear of death since childhood, which she didn’t feel comfortable discussing with her parents. One day as an adult, she realized her fear was near-universal.
“Here we are, a whole bunch of people on the planet simultaneously freaking out about the same thing, and nobody’s talking about it,” she said.
Kathie Beasley first heard about Death Cafés while training as a death doula in San Francisco. Much like a birth doula, a death doula provides comfort and support during one’s final chapter of life.
She envisions Laramie’s Death Café someday including a book club or movie nights to foster discussion. She’s also hoping to cultivate a community in Laramie that’s empowered about death.
“The people who come, I feel they really find value in it,” she said.
Another group member said she’s long had a fascination with death, and like Vernon, it wasn’t something she could talk to her parents about when she was a child.
“I’ve always been hung up on it,” she said.
For her, Death Cafés are a chance to connect with others and hear different ideas about death.
“Sometimes people cry a little, and lots of times people laugh,” she said of the meetings. “There’s lots of connection because that’s the thing — we’re all going to die.”
