Elk have long been important to ecosystems across Wyoming, as well as to the area’s original human inhabitants.
Seeking to explore this connection, an ongoing research project aims to study, catalogue and present the many relationships — spiritual, economic, social and otherwise — between elk and the Native American tribes of the Wind River Indian Reservation.
One of two ongoing elk-centered projects connected to the University of Wyoming’s High Plains American Indian Research Institute, the “Understanding and Communicating the Role of Elk” project is being led by Judith Antell.
“This project is important because it’s designed to involve members of the Wind River Indian Reservation in creating an elk culture collection that will represent the significance of elk to the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone people,” she said.
Institute Director James Trosper said elk have served as a key component of the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone tribes — from the ceremonial eagle drums that are made from elk hide to the elk-teeth dresses traditionally worn by married women as a display of their husband’s hunting prowess.
“That was something we wanted to preserve,” Trosper said.
The three-year project is funded by a $150,000 matching grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities. The project represents a collaboration between the institute and the Wyoming Humanities Council, as well as Fremont County school districts nos. 14 and 21, which are predominantly Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho, respectively.
The partnership with reservation schools is appropriate given the project aims to both identify tribal knowledge and incorporate it into school curriculums, Antell said.
“This cultural collection can be used by teachers and students on the Reservation, and shared throughout the state, to create educational experiences that teach the meaning and importance of elk in both historic and modern times,” she said.
The Indian Education for All Act, signed into law in 2017 by Gov. Matt Mead, aims to educate all Wyoming students about the heritage and history of Wyoming’s Native American tribes.
Trosper said this act meant the elk project’s findings could be incorporated into school curriculum across the state.
“It’s really good to know what’s happening on the reservation and with the indigenous people of our state,” he said.
While this project focuses on the cultural connections between elk and people, a separate project aims to map elk migrations through the Winder River Indian Reservation.
Conducted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Wyoming Migration Initiative at UW, in close collaboration with Shoshone and Arapaho Tribal Fish and Game and HPAIRI, the migration project aims to provide the first-ever detailed maps of elk migration corridors through the reservation.
Trosper said the migration project honors a directive handed down through the generations by tribal elders: Watch the wildlife and learn from it.
“We learn from our environment — the world we live in, the animals, the plants,” he said. “They all have something to teach us.”
