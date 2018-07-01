Mike Lempko, an avid inline skater from Buffalo, New York, made a stop in Laramie this week during a cross-country skating trip raising money for charity.
His route started in San Francisco and took him through Nevada and Idaho before he reached Wyoming. From there, he will go down to Colorado, then cut across the Midwest to Chicago. After that, he goes to Cleveland, Buffalo, and finally finishing in Brooklyn, New York.
Mike said he started skating when he was 5 years-old during hockey, but he didn’t really get into it until he went to college.
“I used it as my main means of commuting,” He said. “I loved it. I would throw big headphones on and have a dance party as I rollerbladed all over Chicago.”
It wasn’t until he moved to Denver that he really started to do long distance rollerblading, Mike said.
It was when he was skating more than 70 miles that he started considering skating across the country.
“I was dabbling with these farther and farther rides and I loved them,” he said. “You get this big sense of freedom, its very zen, and its an adventure. I love adventures.”
Mike said he got the idea from people who bike across the country. He considered it for more than a year before he decided he wanted it to be more than just an fleeting want.
While his initial motivation to skate cross-country was just for the fun of it, Mike found he wanted to raise money for a good cause along the way.
“Its kind of selfish not to,” Mike said. “I am so fortunate and have the privilege to do this from a lifetime of opportunities, privilege and fortune I’ve had bestowed upon me. Just because I am lucky.”
He wanted to find a charity that would help those who were not born into such a lucky situation. He decided on No Kid Hungry, a charity that provides food for underprivileged children across the country. Mike set up a GoFundMe page at www.gofundme.com/mikeonblades. During his campaign, he raised more than $11,000. Only 10 percent of those funds are for his expenses such as food, lodging and equipment.
Once the campaign reaches it goal of $15,000, Mike said any extra money will go 100 percent to the charity.
“One in six kids in America is hungry, which is crazy,” he said. “What they do is help a lot with underprivileged education through their school breakfast program and their school lunch program.”
Having proper nutrition is huge, Mike said. Hungry kids, he said, are not able to concentrate in school and are more likely to get sick. Keeping kids fed would help them one day follow a crazy dream like Mike did, he said.
Mike carries a 40-pound backpack with all his equipment as he skates around 60 miles a day. Sometimes it weighs even more as he needs to carry enough water to get through the day.
The mountains have been a challenge, but Mike said he has been able to get through them with a positive attitude.
“Its really just one stride in front of the other,” he said. “Its hard, but the mountains aren’t impossible. I got over the Sierra Nevadas.”
During his journey, he has met a diverse multitude of great people. He carries a tent with him and sleeps outside unless he can find someone to put him up.
“I’ve always had an optimistic view of humanity, but it’s really nice to get up close and personal and see it,” Mike said. “Everyone is either good or wants to do good.”
His favorite story about a person he’s met on the trip changes every day. Some of his favorites are the transients he partied with on a Tuesday morning, a spray paint artist in Wamsutter, a ranch family, people who were working on a wind energy plant in Rawlins and owner of Elk Mountain Cabins Lou Larsen.
“I couldn’t even boil it down to one,” Mike said. “Honestly, every day I meet someone cool and totally new and interesting.”
He said his next major stop will be in Denver where he said he is doing a fundraiser for No Kid Hungry. People can follow Mike on his website at www.mikeonblades.com or his Instagram at mikeonblades, where he posts updates and pictures.
