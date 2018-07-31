Crossing Third Street is about to get more difficult, as the demolition of the Clark Street Viaduct means the signals at Clark and Third streets will be removed.
Steve Cook, the Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer in charge of the Clark Street Viaduct deconstruction, said the signals adjacent to the bridge will be removed when they finish. But he does not have an exact date for when that will happen, as there is a lot of scheduling he must conduct with Union Pacific Railroad during the later phases of the deconstruction, Cook said.
The removal of the signal means there is a half-mile stretch of Third Street that does not have a crosswalk. On the south end of the stretch is the signal at University Avenue, and the next crosswalk across Third Street is at Harney Street.
Wyoming Independent Living Executive Director Amy Burns said the removal of the crosswalk is not only a concern to the elderly and disabled communities in Laramie, but to anyone who is trying to cross Third Street. She said she has heard several stories about people getting hit by cars or trying to run through traffic along that stretch of road.
At first, Cook said the main draw of the Clark Street signal crossing was the pedestrian traffic from the bridge. But he said he could see how Safeway could also draw pedestrians from the neighborhoods across the street.
There are plans in the future for renovations of Third Street, Cook said. The renovations are a joint project between the city of Laramie, WYDOT and Laramie Main Street Alliance.
While the entire stretch of Third Street from Interstate 80 to Curtis Street will see a new overlay, the main enhancements will be from Sheridan to Clark streets, Mayor Andi Summerville said. But WYDOT will also be constructing pedestrian improvements on other areas of the street, she said.
Summerville said the most noticeable improvements along Third Street from Sheridan Street to Clark Street will be medians and pedestrian improvements. Summerville said the improvements include upgraded crosswalks, signals and pulled out corners to make pedestrians more visible before they cross.
Summerville said there should be more pedestrian access along the Third Street corridor. Street crossings are something the city of Laramie and WYDOT will watch and they will review the concerns of residents about the intersections, she said.
