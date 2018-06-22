A criminal case in Albany County Circuit Court involving the University of Wyoming’s campus gun ban has received a stay, pending a separate civil action against UW seeking to challenge the legality of that ban.
During the Wyoming State Republican Party Convention in April — hosted on the UW campus — Uinta County delegate Lyle Williams received a trespassing citation for openly carrying a firearm without permission, which is prohibited by UW Regulation 2-178.
“Any person carrying a dangerous weapon in a University facility is required to relinquish the weapon to the UW Police Department voluntarily or upon request,” the regulation states, adding the weapon will be returned to the person upon leaving the campus, unless it retained as part of an investigation. “If a person carrying a dangerous weapon refuses to relinquish the weapon, the person shall be denied access to University facilities.”
Failing to leave after being asked to leave can result in a trespassing citation, as it did for Williams.
At the convention, Williams said he brought his firearm that day with the intention of receiving a citation. He said his goal was to challenge the legality of UW’s regulation in a court of law, arguing it conflicted with Wyoming Statute 6-8-401, something known as the “preemption clause” or the “Wyoming Firearms Freedom Act.”
With some exceptions, “No city, town, county, political subdivision or any other entity shall authorize, regulate or prohibit the sale, transfer, purchase, delivery, taxation, manufacture, ownership, transportation, storage, use, carrying or possession of firearms,” the statute reads.
The university, a state agency, receives roughly half its funding from state appropriations.
Williams pleaded not guilty during his arraignment May 8, which was attended by several people wearing red shirts with the slogan #IAmLyleWilliams, as well as Gubernatorial candidate Taylor Haynes of Laramie and Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne.
Williams’ trial was set for Thursday, but Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent issued a stay on the criminal case, pending a separate civil action brought by Williams against the university.
Williams is being represented by attorney Jason Tangeman of law firm Nicholas & Tangeman. Other attorneys at the firm include former Wyoming Senate President Phil Nicholas, R-Laramie, and Albany County Republicans State Committeeman Mitch Edwards.
Trent said she thought Williams was filing a declaratory judgement action against the UW Board of Trustees and the state of Wyoming.
“In this case, the (Attorney General’s) office will be representing the state as to the constitutionality of statute as it applies to the regulation and UW legal counsel will represent UW,” she writes via email. “Our office would not be involved in this civil action.”
She added the state was not opposed to staying the criminal case.
“I am supportive of Mr. Williams exercising his right to determine the constitutionality of a governmental entity prohibiting an individual from carrying a firearm in a governmental building,” Trent writes.
Neither Williams nor Tangeman responded to a request for comment.
UW Spokesman Chad Baldwin said the university stands by its writing of the original trespassing citation and will defend the UW regulation.
Though many delegates chose to open carry at the convention, UW Police Chief Mike Samp wrote only one citation.
“Given the political nature of this and the sensitivity of the Second Amendment issue, I feel that that is a sufficient reaction to the policy violation at this point,” Samp said at the time.
