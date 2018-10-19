The University of Wyoming’s Service, Leadership & Community Engagement office hosted a Pokes Vote event on Wednesday where candidates for positions ranging from City Council to governor had the chance to meet with students to talk about issues they cared about. Only issue was, very few students showed up.
Colleen Floyd, junior at UW and president of UW’s Political Science club, said that event wasn’t well attended because it was held farther away from the heart of campus. Floyd said she has seen more student involvement in politics as the election gets closer, but voter turnouts for younger demographics have been feeble across the nation in the last few election cycles.
Although the number of eligible 18- to 24-year-olds in Wyoming for the last five general elections has stayed steady, the voter turnout has not. Cycling up and down, Wyoming saw 33.4 percent of young people voting in 2012, 10.6 percent in 2014 and 34.8 percent in 2016. In Albany County, 2,891 people between the ages of 18 and 24 registered to vote in 2014, and 2,409 in 2016. Of those, just 683 voted in 2014 and 1,875 voted in 2016.
“I think you’ll probably find the trend to be in a presidential election — of course you get the students out and more engaged,” Gonzales said. “In an off-year election, it’s more candidates on the local level, so they don’t get as engaged as they would in a presidential election. So, I can understand where the peaks and valleys are during that period of time. … I do wonder what made a young adult want to register, but not cast their ballot.”
Floyd said it’s easier to vote when there’s a political party involved, and many young people may feel alienated trying to vote for the first time, especially in smaller elections.
“For me personally, when I was first learning about politics, it just kind of felt like this adult thing,” Floyd said. “It was the adults that were running for city council, and I wasn’t involved with it because I wasn’t an established member of my community yet.”
Gonzales said there are 3,115 young people registered to vote for the 2018 election as of Thursday, a slight upswing from prior years.
“I feel like a lot of people kind of woke up,” Floyd said. “People might have not been of age to vote. People might not have voted and now are like, ‘Oh no! I really need to vote’ because it is so important. With Wyoming specifically, I think people should care, because whoever gets elected that depends on our livelihood at the university and the programs we’re in.”
UW’s SLCE office and student groups like the Political Science Club are working to improve young voter turnout in both local and national elections by hosting Pokes Vote events. In a series of non-partisan events each election year, Pokes Vote gives students more access to their current or future representatives in a less intimidating setting than a forum or debate.
“The other thing we tried to start with all the news around the last election was trying to focus more on local elections,” Richard Raridon, program coordinator for the SLCE office, said. “Because personally I feel like a lot of folks don’t realize local candidates have a much larger impact on day-to-day life than a president does. So, we’re trying to get that message out to students and help them try to understand what all these offices are and how they do impact their lives here in Laramie.”
During her tenure as Albany County Clerk, Jackie Gonzales said that she’s seen candidates lose elections by just five votes, so every ballot cast can make a difference. Raridon added that Wyoming’s population makes elections more unique than most states.
“Especially in this state, in this area, with this university,” Raridon said, “a lot of students probably don’t realize that if they all care about an issue, because of our population numbers, they could have a huge impact on that.”
Reaching out to students before they’re old enough to vote can start getting them interested in the process earlier, Gonzales said. The Albany County Clerk’s office offers programs giving high schoolers a chance to be an election judge to monitor election integrity. The program offers school credit and is offered through the Wyoming Secretary of State’s website.
“We try to engage students 16- and 17-year-olds to become involved in the process by being a student election judge,” Gonzales said. “Although we haven’t gotten a handful of students that have an interest, we still try to encourage it. Once you actively get engaged and understand that the process and how it works and how important your vote is, I think it encourages more participation, more understanding. So, I like to reach out at an early age.”
Gonzales also said she’d love to see parents bringing their kids with them to the polling station to get them excited about voting when they get older.
Many UW students aren’t from Laramie, which can make voting confusing if home is too far of a drive for Election Day. Raridon said out of state students can vote in the local elections if they register here, or the SLCE office’s website has links showing how to apply for absentee ballots in other states. Gonzales also said the county clerk’s office will also help students apply for and cast absentee ballots for their home counties in Wyoming.
Floyd said voting needs to become a habit for young voters as it is for many adults.
“I feel like it’s a right we have, and I know a lot of people say that, but not all places have the ability to vote,” Floyd said. “And when you have this ability to have a direct say in your future, I think that’s really important. You should have a say because that’s going to directly affect how many jobs are open for you, housing; if you have a family, what is education going to look like for them? There’s always lasting effects of an administration.”
Wyoming is among states where voters can register on Election Day. The Albany County Clerk will be open for special hours this weekend for voter registration. The special weekend hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 8-11 a.m on Nov. 3.
Starting Monday and through Election Day, Nov. 6, there will be a voting freeze, where anyone who registers to vote must also cast a ballot in the same visit. However, people can register to vote even on Election Day, so long as they bring a photo ID, are U.S. citizens and are over 18-years-old.
“The only thing that I always talk about when someone fails to vote is, your voice isn’t being heard for one thing,” Gonzales said. “And it doesn’t cost you anything. It’s a freedom that you have, and why not partake in the process?”
Gonzales added the County Clerk’s office will be hosting another voter registration drive from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday in the UW Union Breezeway.
For election information and a list of polling locations, go to http://www.co.albany.wy.us/polling-places.aspx
