Albany County commissioners approved Tuesday for the Range Arena west of the county fairgrounds to be purchased this month. Previously owned by Snowy Range Vet Clinic, the Albany County Fairgrounds Foundation began raising money in the last year to purchase the 3.7-acre property with plans to then donate the land to the county.
However, that plan changed when the purchase of the property was added to the sixth-penny ballot initiative, which renewed the county’s specific-purpose excise tax this year.
During the August primary, Albany County voters approved for $427,184 in sales taxes to be spent on the purchase.
The purchase price is $325,000 and the county will issue bonds for that amount in April, with the $107,184 difference paying for the bonds’ interest.
However, the closing date for the property ends this month, Albany County Treasurer Linda Simpson said.
The plan approved by the county board will finalize the purchase this month with general funding, then reimburse itself in April with the bond money.
The $427,184 in approved SPET funding didn’t account for other closing expenses, like taxes and title insurance of $1,300. The county will still need to figure out where that money will ultimately be expended from.
The facility will increase the fairgrounds’ footprint while accommodating more FFA and 4-H activities. The heated arena has 14,400 square feet of open riding space and 24 stalls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.