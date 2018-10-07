Both Albany County’s Circuit Court judge, Robert Castor, and District Court judge, Tori Kricken, have overwhelmingly been recommended for retention by the attorneys who practice in their courts.
Voters will decide in November whether the judges’ tenures will continue for another term, and the Wyoming State Bar released the results Wednesday of its biennial Judicial Advisory Poll, which serves as a sort of performance review for judges.
Kricken replaced now-retired judge Jeffrey Donnell in 2017. In her first critique, 87 percent of the 92 attorneys polled said she should be retained.
She told the Laramie Boomerang it’s “not a bad response for the first go-around.”
That percentage was slightly less than the average for all District Court judges: 89 percent.
When judged on specific areas of her work, Kricken’s scores were among the highest of all District Court judges. In all 11 specific criteria she was judged on, the majority of attorneys said they “strongly approve” of her work.
“I’m pleased that I ranked above the average in every category, but I also thought I can do better,” she said. “In every case, someone feels as though they lost. Sometimes, both parties feel like they’ve lost. While I can’t alleviate that, my goal as a judge is to help them understand the court’s position.”
Her highest marks came for her politeness, preparation for court proceedings and “industriousness/promptness in performing judicial duties.”
The scores for Kricken’s impartiality, decision-making and application of rules evidence — while also above the average for Wyoming judges — did come with some detraction.
Six of the 96 attorneys polled said they “strongly disapprove” of her work in those three areas.
“One of my primary focuses is my knowledge of the law and my ability to communicate effectively,” she said. “A judge’s primary responsibility is knowledge of the laws, so if someone doesn’t feel I’m doing that, it’s something I need to work on.”
In Kricken’s first 22 months on the bench, she’s faced an unusually high number of cases.
Albany County typically has about 100 felony cases each year. In 2017, there were 199 felony cases. Kricken said 2018 is on track to match that.
“If it continues to increase in the way it has, we will eventually need a second judge,” she said.
Castor, Kricken’s courthouse neighbor, had some of the highest ratings for all Circuit Court judges in the state. He received scores far exceeding the state average in all 11 categories attorneys judged him on. Of the 54 attorneys polled, 94.4 percent recommended voters retain Castor. The state average for Circuit Court judges was 75.9 percent.
This is Castor’s 34th year as a Circuit Court judge, and his reputation among attorneys has only improved in his past two terms.
In 2014, 88.2 percent of attorneys recommended Castor be retained. In 2010, that figure was 85.9 percent.
Castor declined to comment on the survey results.
Wyoming judges are appointed by the governor, who receives a list of three candidates from the Judicial Nominating Commission, which consists of both attorneys and non-attorneys. Subject to voter approval, District Court judicial terms are six years and Circuit Court terms are four years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.