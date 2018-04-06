In response to the poor road conditions on Fort Buford Lane, residents on the street are looking to the Albany County government for assistance repairing the street, filling potholes and ruts that have made the road almost impassible for two wheel-drive vehicles.
Fort Buford Lane resident Marian Sellers said several people on the street think it is a county road but when she contacted Albany County officials, she was told Fort Buford Lane was not a county road.
“I’ve written letters, called county officials, gone to meetings and sent emails,” Sellers said. “I have been fighting this battle for ages, and I get the same song and dance. It is not a county road, it is a private road, it is not a county road it is a developer’s road.”
Allegedly, the road’s poor condition is preventing several services such as food delivery and cleaning services from accessing residences on Fort Buford Lane, she said.
“(There is an 86-year-old resident out there), and first, the senior center cut her off from housekeeping services because … the volunteer didn’t like driving out there on the road,” Seller said. “Now, she has lost her meals-on-wheels, because the road is so bad.”
The Eppson Center for Seniors Executive Director Tammy Comer said the senior center makes every attempt to provide their services to members of the community. But there are situations where volunteers can’t access clients because of road conditions, she said.
“Sometimes there can be situations where certain roads will become impassable,” Comer said. “If we don’t have somebody that can do something like that, then that very much limits what our outreach can be.”
Along with making it harder to receive community services, Sellers said the potholes and ruts running through the street could create issues if emergency-response vehicles needed to go down that road.
“An ambulance could haul all the way out there, but as soon as they turn off the pavement, they are going to have to slow down to a slow idle or they are going to bust an axel,” she said. “It is a safety hazard for the people who live out there — especially for older people — that have health problems, and an ambulance would never be able to get there in time.”
Even though the road is a potential health hazard, the Albany County government can’t do anything at the moment to improve it, because it not a county road, Albany County Road and Bridge Superintendant Rob Fisher said.
“It is a dedicated public road — it is like the roads in subdivisions — it is dedicated to the public for them to get to and from their property,” Fisher said. “As far as the county road and bridge having any maintenance on those roads, we do not.”
He said residents who want to improve the road creating a road improvement district, where the residents would be able to plan and carry out repairs, might be the way they should approach it.
“They would want to contact the (Albany County) Assessor’s Office and see about setting up a road improvement district,” Fisher said.
