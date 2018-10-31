Albany County will receive at least some portion of the $4 million Wyoming is has received to fight opioid abuse across the state.
The county’s drug court program applied for $94,110 in funding earlier this month.
Drug court program director Amy Terrell was told Tuesday the county’s request will be granted — though it was not clear if Terrell will receive the full amount.
The bulk of Terrell’s request aims to fund a new “peer specialist” position, which would be responsible for linking drug court participants with “community resources for a sober network, mentoring and advocacy on an ongoing basis.”
“The peer specialist’s goal will be to increase opportunities for participants in order to be linked into a sober community, to gain understanding and awareness of sober lifestyle options, increase accessibility to sober events, and to build relationships with community partners and businesses to support recovery within their own establishments,” the county’s grant application states. “A relationship with the participant is essential. It is important that the peer specialist is constantly monitoring and checking in, in regards to safety, food, shelter, medical, employment/education and the connection with the healthy support community.”
Terrell said a peer specialist is key to getting participants on the road to recovery and to help mitigate relapses.
The opioid funds only last through September 2020. At that point, the county would need to decide if a peer specialist can still be afforded — assuming more grant funding is not made available.
“Something the program’s going to have to think about is sustainability,” Terrell said. “Let’s say that money goes away, we’ll have to think about if we’re able to retain that position. If the state gets the grant again, we would certainly reapply.”
The funding is part of a $4 million block grant given to Wyoming from the federal government specifically for opioid related issues.
Terrell said she expects the person hired as a peer specialist to be someone who’s dealt with an addiction issues — ideally someone who’s been through the drug court program.
The peer specialist would focus on individuals Terrell describes as “high risk, high need.”
Terrell’s grant request also asks for $5,000 to be used for medication-assisted treatment and $840 for Narcan — the medication used to combat opioid overdoses.
