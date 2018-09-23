A few measures proposed during the Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee meeting in Laramie drew some scrutiny from Albany County’s elected officials.
The two-day meeting began Thursday and mostly consisted of analysis of a report by the Council of State Governments Justice Center, which made recommendations on Wyoming’s criminal justice system to help reduce the state’s prison population.
The group’s report suggests the state is “over-supervising” people on probation and parole.
To combat that, the report suggests the level of supervision a convict receives should be based on a “risk assessment.”
Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent said she was concerned by what she saw as a formulaic approach suggested in the report.
The risk assessment, she said, would create a “decision matrix” that unfairly binds herself, the judge and probation officers.
Trent said the flexibility provided by the current system, which allows several stakeholders to evaluate the needs of individual cases, is the best approach.
“The ruralness of how we do it is beautiful,” she said.
As part of several bills the judiciary committee is also expecting to advance, the Wyoming Court Security Committee requested the state to require “each county sheriff to maintain security cameras in circuit and district courtrooms.”
Deputy State Court Administrator Rhonda Munger said the past year has had a few “incredibly troubling” incidents, include a dangerous event in Evanston in June.
As one sheriff’s deputy was escorted four inmates, one inmate attacked the deputy and took his gun and keys.
The inmate removed his ankle restraints and “obtained a vehicle by carjacking.”
Munger told the judiciary committee that all courts should have cameras that allow a judge to monitor a courtroom before entering.
“It’s not for your convenience that the judge can see into the court before they go in,” she said. “It’s a matter of security.”
While Albany County is among half the counties that currently has court cameras, Sheriff Dave O’Malley expressed concern about the unfunded mandate prescribed in the drafted bill.
O’Malley said the most recent round of camera replacements in Albany County’s courthouse cost $367,000.
Rep. Bill Pownall, R-Gillette, was sympathetic to O’Malley’s concerns and suggested a funding source be written into the bill before the next meeting.
“If we’re passing a bill, we do have a responsibility to pay for it — at least part of it and probably most of it,” he said.
