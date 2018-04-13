In the upcoming financial year, county officials are predicting increases in new expenses. Albany County offices requested the Albany County Commission on April 3 to provide direction in creating a budget for the county’s next fiscal year, starting July 1.
The Albany County government used several measures in 2017 to reduce the size of its budget such as downsizing county employees and assets, using outside companies to provide services for the county and finding new funding sources for projects.
Albany County Clerk Jackie Gonzales said the county is expecting to receive financial aid from the state and the federal government for providing services for federal employees and families, the public and users of public lands, called payment-in-lieu-of-taxes funding. Despite the additional funds, the county is predicting it would be less than what the county usually receives from state and federal sources.
“We know that we will be receiving direct aid from the state, and from the federal level, we are going to be in receipt of our (payment-in-lieu-of-taxes) funding,” Gonzales said. “In terms of the funding that we are receiving from the state … we will be receiving approximately $125,000-$140,000 less than what we received this past fiscal year.”
Gonzales and Albany County Human Resources Coordinator Christina Snowberger said the county is expecting additional expenditures because of increases in employee retirement and health insurance as well as costs related to the Wyoming primary and general elections. The county is also expecting to pay more for workers compensation based on claims filed by county employees in previous years.
“The (workers’ compensation cost) increase is based off of our data from two or three years ago, when we had quite a bit of claims,” Snowberger said. “We will probably see it remain steady because even (2017) — and this year — we are holding pretty strong with the amount of workers’ comp interest that we have had.”
County Commissioner Heber Richardson said the county should consider income from property taxes before giving direction on the budget. Once the Albany County Assessor’s Office receives assessments of property values to see if they have changed, the county could make more informed decisions about the budget, he said.
“Those (expenses) are all going to be parts of the discussion as far as directing … how to incorporate those things in the budget,” Richardson said. “We still haven’t had a conversation with (County Assessor Grant Showacre) about the assessed evaluation. That is a potion of our revenue that we have to think about.”
County Treasurer Linda Simpson responded to Richardson, saying she spoke with Showacre and was told locally assessed properties increased in value, she said. Whether the state assessed properties increased in value is not known yet, Simpson said.
“The locally assessed properties were up a couple of percentage points — the big thing we are waiting on is the state assessed ones,” she said. “Last year, we lost quite a bit of funding. We are hesitant to go too much beyond 1.5 to 2 percent (more than our current budget) right now when we do our figures. It could go up, but there is also the potential it could go back down.”
Because how much money the county would have for the next financial year, Richardson suggested the heads of the county offices try to create budgets at about the same amount as their current budgets.
“I don’t get the impression that we are going to have to make cuts, but we are not going to be able to spend much more anywhere than we did last year,” he said. “I think the directive for department heads and elected officials is to maintain.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.