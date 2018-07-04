Albany County commissioners agreed to new fire restrictions set to begin Thursday.
The details were voted on at an emergency meeting Tuesday afternoon after the week began with at least two human-caused fires in Medicine Bow National Forest. One of those fires quickly grew to five acres and diverted resources away from the Badger Creek Fire, County Fire Warden Chad Dinges said.
“The uptick in fires in the Medicine Bow National Forest has led to resources being stretched thin,” Dinges said.
While the county’s fire restrictions do not apply to U.S. Forest Service or Bureau of Land Management areas, both federal agencies are also expected to implement similar restrictions Thursday.
Dinges said he’s coordinating with officials from the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service to implement fire restrictions on all lands in the county.
This year, Dinges said uncontrolled fires have not been widespread on private lands and the county-instituted restrictions were instead aimed at “moving our federal partners to move forward on restrictions.”
“Our property owners and ranchers this year aren’t the problem. It’s the national forest,” Dinges said.
The county’s fire restrictions only apply to the county’s southern half.
The fire ban includes both agricultural controlled burns and the use of fireworks.
Campfires smaller than 6 feet in diameter, certain torches and enclosed grills are still allowed. Under the restrictions, ATVs and motorcycles are required to have approved spark arrestors.
Because the fire ban doesn’t begin until Thursday, County Commissioner Heber Richardson said residents should “enjoy your Fourth of July but use your fireworks very, very carefully.”
Commissioners are likely to rescind the ban before it automatically expires Nov. 1.
