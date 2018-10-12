Albany County Commissioners expressed willingness this month to donate to the city of Laramie parcels of land south of town that house the Laramie Fire Department’s training facility.
The training grounds occupy about an acre of county property and are set to expand. Commissioners agreed last week it would make sense to donate the property.
If that happens, Commissioner Heber Richardson said a donation agreement should include a provision ensuring access to county firefighters.
In August, voters overwhelmingly re-authorized the 6th penny tax, which allows for $3.8 million in revenue for “design and construction of a new live-burn training building, improvements to the multi-story drill training tower, expansion and renovation of the training classroom with associated landscaping and site improvements, and the purchase of training and operational equipment and furnishings.”
With the new training building, city officials hope it will be easier to recruit new firefighters.
Mark Mader, retired accountant and the first chairman of the Laramie Economic Development Corporation, told the Laramie Boomerang in August that if the tax had not been re-authorized, residents could see an increase in what they pay for insurance. Laramie has low priced fire insurance because of the quality of the Laramie Fire Department, he said.
