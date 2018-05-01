A grant that provides a large amount of funding for mosquito control in Albany County was slated for approval by the Albany County Commission on April 24. The grant is for about $98,000 from the Wyoming Department of Agriculture and has become an important part of the county’s funding to reduce the number of mosquitoes in the county.
Mosquitoes are known to carry West Nile virus, Malaria, Yellow Fever and other diseases that could be a health concern for Albany County residents.
Big Laramie Mosquito Control District member Dave Whitman said Albany County has an extensive mosquito control program.
“People say we don’t have a very big incidence of West Nile here, well we shouldn’t have because we have such a good program,” Whitman said. “Most of the problems in the state are in Goshen County or Fremont County, they have programs, but I would dare to say, they do not have as extensive of programs as we do.”
The Emergency Insect Management grant is aimed to promote education about mosquitoes and help rural mosquito control districts prevent disease, Albany County Grants Manager Tai Wright said.
“The request was $50,575 for Big Laramie, $25,350 for Little Laramie, $5,950 for Rock Creek, $5,400 for the town of Rock River, Albany County Public Health was $2,500 and then the Albany County Grants office for administrative costs was for $1,000,” she said.
The grant also goes toward a partnership with Laramie Weed and Pest, she said. About $2,500 of the grant goes to the city of Laramie and the last $4,500 is designated for Albany County Weed and Pest.
“(The city of Laramie has) one of the only surveillance systems within the state to identify if there are West Nile vectors, or other disease vectors that we need to be aware of,” Wright said.
She said because of budget cuts the county made in peroration for the current fiscal year, the rural district did not receive as much funding as they had in prior years. Because of this, the districts had to find new ways to provide funds for the 50 percent match the Department of Agriculture grant requires.
“In previous years, the Albany County commissioners have provided (a) specific cash match to the rural districts … to provide them with (an) additional match to be used in their efforts,” Wright said. “Due to our budget environment in the last year, that grant match was not able to be supported through the Albany County grant match account.”
Whitman said since the districts started using the grant about 15 years ago, it has become an important part of their budget.
“Just from the Big Laramie District … our total cost for our program is $100,957,” Whitman said. “We get another $10,000 through weed and pest. Weed and pest looks at the budgets for each one of the spray districts, but it is not as much as the grant provides.”
Albany County Commissioner Terri Jones said it is important to provide the districts funding because she has seen what summers are like in Laramie where people didn’t do anything to lower the mosquito population.
“I graduated in ’70 and that was shortly after when the mosquito programs really began to get going,” Jones said. “But I can tell you, being a young lady and always wanting to sunbathe in the summer, you could not sunbathe outside at high noon because the mosquitoes were so bad, let alone think you are going to go fishing on the Big Laramie and not be breathing in mosquitoes all the time.”
The grant application was approved 3-0 with no missing commissioners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.