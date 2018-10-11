Laramie defense attorney Tony Lopez, who was running as a Republican for Albany County Attorney against incumbent Peggy Trent, died Tuesday at age 65.
Because ballots have already been printed, Lopez’s name will still appear.
However, the Albany County Republican Party still has an option to name a successor by filing a successor with the County Clerk’s Office.
That replacement would need to be written in on ballots by electors. Votes cast for Lopez would not count toward a replacement nominee.
If a successor is named, the relevant information will be posted at all election locations.
Clerk Jackie Gonzales said this is the first time in her 28-year tenure a candidate appearing on the ballot died before election day.
Trent said Tuesday she was “very saddened” to hear of Lopez’s death.
Early voting began Sept. 21. Gonzales’s office will be open two Saturdays in upcoming weeks to accommodate early voting and registration.
The election office will be open of the following Saturdays: from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Oct. 20 and from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. Nov. 3.
Early voting takes place in an auxiliary building on the east side of the Albany County Courthouse. The election building is also open during normal business hours Monday - Friday for early voting.
