Abuse and neglect juvenile cases in Albany County will all now include volunteer advocates tasked with conveying the “wishes and needs” of a child to the court.
The advocates are intended to supplement the perspective of guardians ad litem — the court-appointed representatives who are responsible for representing the child’s best interests.
Albany County Commissioners approved an agreement Tuesday with the Cheyenne office of Court Appointed Special Advocates, a nonprofit that’s tasked with training and providing the volunteers.
Commissioner Heber Richardson said without an advocate representing the child’s desires, a court process can be “re-victimizing.”
“If parents don’t belong in the conversation for obvious reasons, (the child) needs someone to personalize it. Otherwise, they’re just a cork in the grown-up ocean,” Richardson said.
Albany County District Court Judge Tori Kricken will be responsible for approving all CASA advocates. She said other district court judges in the state have voiced their support for the plan.
“I don’t have any qualms about this being an appropriate addition to the case,” she said.
Wyoming statutes require juvenile cases involving neglect, delinquency or a child in need of supervision to have a “multidisciplinary team” responsible for reviewing all pertinent information and making recommendations concerning a child’s placement, educational needs and service needs.
Multidisciplinary teams are required to include a child’s parent, school representative, Wyoming Department of Family Services representative, mental health professional, county attorney, guardian ad litem and foster parent.
The agreement signed Tuesday now requires all multidisciplinary teams to include a CASA advocate. Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent said CASA volunteers are already available to immediately help with cases. The county’s juvenile board, which has approved new protocols for using CASA advocates, will continue to seek out new volunteers.
All CASA advocates undergo a background check and an initial 30 hours of training.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.