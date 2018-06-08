It might be years away, but Third Street is one step closer to receiving median strips on select stretches in the downtown area — an addition that could drastically change the look, feel and traffic flow of one of the city’s most colorful and historic areas.
The Laramie City Council voted Tuesday to approve a cooperative agreement with the Wyoming Department of Transportation to participate in the Third Street Median Project — one part of a planned WYDOT project to repave and improve Third Street between Curtis Street and Boswell Drive.
Before passage, however, the agreement received pushback from councilors Bryan Shuster, Dave Paulekas and Klaus Hanson, who argued the medians could hurt business and serve as a danger to drivers.
Ostensibly designed to make downtown more inviting, Hanson said the medians might do the opposite by prohibiting left turns into the downtown area.
“I think we’re making this street more and more of a through-street that people whizz through,” he said. “I think the businesses on the side of that street are not being served at all by this design. It’s a very nice design, but in the wrong place.”
The larger issue councilors took with the agreement — as determined by how much discussion surrounded the issue — was safety.
The added medians would take up room previously used by traffic, forcing cars — and more notably, tractor-trailers — into smaller lanes, Paulekas said.
“When I look at this, it seems like we’re going below a standard — a preferred standard, if you will — of roadway widths when we put these medians in,” he said. “When this first came to us, I was open-minded as far as the islands go. When I look at these measurements, I am very, very uncomfortable.”
City Engineer Eric Jaap said the medians would prevent left turns and narrow existing driving lanes, but these changes would lead to “traffic calming” by reducing speeds through the downtown stretch of Third Street.
“Yes, it is going to have those same kinds of repercussions as Grand Avenue, but it is to let people that are entering Third Street know that you are entering into a different area,” he said.
Vice Mayor Jayne Pearce said the involvement of WYDOT and the Laramie Main Street Alliance — and their support for the medians — should signal the narrowed lanes are not as dangerous as one might think.
“I’m sorry, but I think we need to listen to our friends down at Main Street,” the vice mayor said. “I think they’ve done their homework. WYDOT has certainly done their homework, and I will support it — and you know I’m not fond of medians.”
Mayor Andi Summerville pointed out the alliance pledged $30,000 and anticipated raising some $95,000 more through donations for construction and beautification efforts related to the median.
“This is Laramie Main Street’s No. 1 priority,” Summerville said.
“This is what they’re focused on — enhancements on Third Street. They have a vision for downtown and they have a vision for the traffic calming. They have a vision for all of this stuff … For Main Street to commit to fundraising and paying over $100,00, that should speak to you of how important this is.”
Councilor Joe Shumway agreed.
“Sometimes, we as City Council members think that we can outthink the engineers at WYDOT, and I’m not of that opinion,” he said. “They have determined that this is adequate.”
The motion passed 6-3 — with Shuster, Paulekas and Hanson voted nay — confirming council’s participation in the Third Street Median Project.
